THEMAC Receives Final Court Approval And Provides Update On Going Private Transaction

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - THEMAC Resources Group Limited (TSXV: MAC) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that, on October 9, 2025, it obtained the final order of the Yukon Supreme Court (the "") approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "") with Tulla Resources Group Pty Ltd. (the ""), pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "") not already owned by it. Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, Shareholders will be entitled to receive consideration of CAD $0.08 for each Common Share held.

The parties continue to work diligently to satisfy the remaining customary closing conditions. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions, it is expected that the Arrangement will be completed later this month. Following completion of the Arrangement, Themac will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Purchaser and the Common Shares of the Company are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

