Silicon Metals Corp. Announces Strategic Non-Flow-Through And Flow-Through Private Placements Of Up To $200,000

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) -is pleased to announce that it has the intention to complete a non-flow-through private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to $100,000 (the ""), as well as a flow-through private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to $100,000 (the "" and together with the Non-Flow-Through Offering, the "").

Morgan Good, Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented: "This small and strategic placement was designed for a very specific reason, as the previous placement closed by Silicon was maxed out due to CSE policies, a short list of key investors were unable to participate. This minimal dilution is seen as negligible by our team, whilst very worthwhile as we garnered further important depth to our equity ownership base adding these most recent supporters."

Pursuant to the Non-Flow-Through Offering, the Company intends to issue up to 2,000,000 non-flow-through units at a price per unit of $0.05. The units will consist of one common share of the Company and one half of a non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, with each whole non-flow-through warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase a non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.06 for a period of 24 months. The terms of the non-flow-through warrants will also include an accelerator provision whereby, if the price of the common shares on the CSE closes at $0.15 or higher for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to thirty (30) days from the acceleration trigger.

Pursuant to the Flow-Through Offering, the Company also intends to issue up to approximately 1,428,571 flow-through units at a price per unit of $0.07. The flow-through units will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company and one half of a non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, with each whole non-flow-through warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase a non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months. The terms of the non-flow-through warrants will also include an accelerator provision whereby, if the price of the common shares on the CSE closes at $0.15 or higher for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to thirty (30) days from the acceleration trigger.

The Company intends to use the aggregate proceeds of the Non-Flow-Through Offering for general working capital purposes and proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering to incur eligible exploration expenditures on its projects in British Columbia and Ontario. Finders' fees may be payable in connection with the Offerings in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45‐102 - Resale of Securities.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration and development in Canada, namely British Columbia and Ontario. The Company's Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3,000 tonne per year production permit. The Company also holds an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the exploration stage and now fully 5-year permitted Ptarmigan Silica Project, located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the Offering (including completion and use of proceeds).

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to complete the Offering as anticipated, or at all, that the Company will be able to use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, and that the Company will have all the necessary resources, including personnel and capital to carry out its business plans.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company may not receive regulatory approval for the Offering; that the Company may not be able to complete the Offering as anticipated, or at all; that the Company may not be able to use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; that the Company will be unable to carry out its business plans as disclosed; changes in applicable legislation impacting the Company's exploration plans; unanticipated costs; loss of key personnel; failure to raise the capital required to carry out the Company's business plans.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

