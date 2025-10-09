Chronic Pain Virtual Reality Therapy Market CAGR To Be At 32.7% From 2025 To 2029 $14.2 Billion Industry Revenue 2029

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Chronic Pain Virtual Reality Therapy Market?

The market size of virtual reality therapy for chronic pain has witnessed significant expansion in the recent past. The market is projected to rise from $3.45 billion in 2024 to $4.58 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.0%. The surge during the historical period can be associated with factors such as increased usage of digital health interventions, a higher incidence of chronic pain disorders, a steadily growing acceptance of non-drug therapies, and mounting clinical data endorsing the effectiveness of virtual reality.

In the coming years, the market for chronic pain virtual reality therapy is predicted to experience a substantial surge. By 2029, it's expected to climb to $14.21 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.7%. The anticipated growth in this period can be accredited to factors such as an increase in healthcare innovation investments, the rising need for personalized and immersive treatments, growing alliances between tech corporations and healthcare providers, and increased awareness regarding opioid-free pain treatment alternatives. The forecast period is set to witness key trends such as cutting-edge virtual reality hardware development, AI integration for custom therapy, advancements in remote and in-home VR solutions, sophisticated data analysis for treatment results, and merging with telehealth platforms.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Chronic Pain Virtual Reality Therapy Market?

The escalating recognition and embracement of virtual reality therapy are projected to accelerate the expansion of the chronic pain virtual reality therapy market in the near future. This form of therapy utilizes highly immersive virtual reality technology to craft interactive settings for treatment and recovery. The growing identification and adoption of this therapy owe to its confirmed capacity in alleviating pain and anxiety, thus presenting patients with a non-invasive, medication-free alternative that enhances therapy experiences and outcomes. Familiarity with virtual reality therapy among patients and clinicians enhances the chronic pain virtual reality therapy owing to immersive treatment options, thereby spurring broader acceptance. The therapy's engagement improves by highlighting the merits of VR interventions, promoting superior pain management and overall patient well-being. For example, as reported by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, a federal government agency in the US, in July 2024, approximately 3,500 VR headsets were rolled out in over 170 VA medical centers and outpatient clinics, tripling the total number of headsets accessible for therapeutic use. Thus, the escalating recognition and embracement of virtual reality therapy are catalyzing the expansion of the chronic pain virtual reality therapy market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Chronic Pain Virtual Reality Therapy Market?

Major players in the Chronic Pain Virtual Reality Therapy Global Market Report 2025 include:

• NHS Fife Pain Management Service

• Torbay & South Devon NHS Foundation Trust

• XRHealth Inc.

• AppliedVR Inc.

• Mieron VR

• HypnoVR

• KindVR

• Waya Health

• Flowly

• CUREosity

What Are The Future Trends Of The Chronic Pain Virtual Reality Therapy Market?

Leading firms in the chronic pain virtual reality therapy market are concentrating on advanced innovation such as immersive in-home therapy models. These models aim to increase patient availability, ameliorate long-term medical adherence and sustainably provide cost-effective, non-pharmaceutical pain alleviation solutions. Essentially, the innovative in-home therapy model incorporates a virtual reality-based modality that facilitates patients to participate in systematic, interactive pain management routines from their homes. In May 2024, for example, AppliedVR, an American medical technology producer, launched RelieVRx, a specialized in-home virtual reality treatment course for patients undergoing workers’ compensation who suffer from persistent lower back pain. The program, a prescription-oriented, FDA-approved, non-medicinal treatment option, broadens the horizon for pioneering pain management directly in patients’ homes. RelieVRx offers methodical, skill-focused therapeutic sessions that are clinically framed to diminish both the severity of pain and the disruption it engenders in day-to-day life. Concentrating on the workers’ compensation demographic, the program particularly aids in quicker recuperation, functional betterment, and advancements in return-to-work results. This unveiling underscores the burgeoning role of VR therapy as a secure, efficacious, and expandable substitute for pharmaceutical pain management.

What Segments Are Covered In The Chronic Pain Virtual Reality Therapy Market Report?

The chronic pain virtual reality therapy market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Non-Immersive Virtual Reality, Semi-Immersive Virtual Reality, Fully Immersive Virtual Reality

3) By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Rehabilitation Centers, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Adults, Pediatrics, Geriatrics

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Virtual Reality Headsets, Motion Tracking Devices, Haptic Feedback Devices, Sensors And Wearables, Display Screens

2) By Software: Pain Management Applications, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Programs, Meditation And Relaxation Software, Biofeedback Integration Software, Gamified Therapy Platforms

3) By Services: Installation And Setup Services, Training And Education Services, Technical Support And Maintenance Services, Subscription Based Therapy Services, Remote Monitoring And Teletherapy Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Chronic Pain Virtual Reality Therapy Market?

For the year cited in the Chronic Pain Virtual Reality Therapy Global Market Report 2025, North America held the dominant position in the market. The projected growth for this region is also outlined in the report. Furthermore, the report provides coverage for other global regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. The paraphrased content remains accurate and succinct.

