Customized Genetic Testing Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $25.5 Billion By 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Customized Genetic Testing Market Through 2025?

In recent times, a rapid expansion has been witnessed in the customized genetic testing market size. The market is projected to rise from $12.16 billion in 2024 to $14.13 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This robust growth during the historical period is the result of a surge in the adoption of personalized medicine, the growing frequency of genetic disorders, early inclusion of genetic testing in the fields of oncology and pharmacogenomics, innovations in sequencing technologies, and the escalating consumer demand for ancestry and direct-to-consumer genetic tests.

It is anticipated that the personalized genetic testing market will experience significant growth in the coming years. The market is set to skyrocket to $25.50 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The increase over the speculated time can be credited to multiple factors including the reducing cost of whole genome sequencing, a rising number of applications in preventative healthcare, government-backed genomics research initiatives, inclusion of AI in analysis of genetic data and a growing alliance between diagnostic and pharmaceutical entities for targeted treatments. Predominant trends for the projected period incorporate a transition towards DIY genetic testing kits, increased attention towards polygenic risk scoring, advancement of multi-omics-based individualized healthcare solutions, highlighting genetic counseling services along with testing, and the use of blockchain for safe management of genetic data.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Customized Genetic Testing Market?

The growing inclination towards personalized medicine is anticipated to boost the growth of the customized genetic testing market. Personalized medicine is a medical model where treatments, preventive measures, and healthcare decisions are designed according to each patient's unique characteristics. The surge in the acceptance of personalized medicine is attributed to advancements in genomic, proteomic, and biomarker discovery. These advancements facilitate treatment options based on an individual’s genetics, leading to a rise in demand for targeted therapies, enhanced diagnostic methods, and accurate healthcare remedies. Customized genetic testing is instrumental in this transition by providing comprehensive genetic information that allows precise disease risk evaluations, targeted treatments, and preventive healthcare. For example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a nonprofit organization based in the US reported that in 2023, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases, a leap from just 6 approvals in 2022. Thus, the rising adoption of personalized medicine is fuelling the growth of the customized genetic testing market.

Which Players Dominate The Customized Genetic Testing Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Customized Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Guardant Health

• Tempus

• Invitae

• 23andMe

• Labcorp

• Quest Diagnostics

• Revvity Omics (PerkinElmer Genomics)

• Natera

• Myriad Genetics

• BGI Genomics

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Customized Genetic Testing Market?

Key players in the customized genetic testing industry are increasingly focusing on direct-to-consumer approaches, especially home-based DNA testing linked with personalized health plans created from individual genetic profiles. Home-based DNA testing is a form of genetic testing that can be carried out away from a clinical facility, often by buying a kit online or in a pharmacy, collecting a saliva or cheek swab sample at home, and then shipping it to a laboratory for examination. For example, in May 2025, Hydreight Technologies Inc., a digital health technology firm based in Canada, launched a personalized genetic testing and wellness solution on its VSDHOne platform. This service provides patients with convenient access to home-based DNA testing kits and offers personalized health plans addressing nutritional, fitness, supplementary, and medication compatibility concerns. Additionally, the platform guarantees consistent care with integrated telehealth services and face to face consultations conducted by licensed healthcare professionals.

Global Customized Genetic Testing Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The customized genetic testing market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Test Type: Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal And Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing

2) By Sample Type: Saliva, Blood, Buccal Swab

3) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microarray Analysis, Single-Cell Sequencing

4) By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Metabolic Disorders

5) By End-User: Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal And Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing

Subsegments:

1) By Predictive Testing: Cancer Susceptibility Testing, Neurodegenerative Disorder Testing, Cardiovascular Disease Risk Testing, Metabolic Disorder Risk Testing

2) By Carrier Testing: Cystic Fibrosis Carrier Testing, Sickle Cell Anemia Carrier Testing, Tay–Sachs Disease Carrier Testing, Thalassemia Carrier Testing

3) By Type Prenatal And Newborn Testing: Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), Newborn Screening Panels, Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS), Amniocentesis-Based Genetic Testing

4) By Diagnostic Testing: Rare Disease Diagnosis, Oncology Genetic Testing, Neurological Disorder Diagnosis, Infectious Disease-Associated Genetic Testing

5) By Pharmacogenomic Testing: Drug Metabolism Testing, Oncology Pharmacogenomics, Cardiovascular Drug Response Testing, Psychiatric Drug Response Testing

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Customized Genetic Testing Market?

In the Customized Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2025, North America held the position as the leading region for the year 2024. The fastest expected growth, however, is predicted to occur in the Asia-Pacific region within the forecast period. This report includes a thorough coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

