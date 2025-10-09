Disease Registry Software Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Disease Registry Software Market The market size for disease registry software has seen significant expansion in the past few years. The growth is projected to continue from $1.39 billion in 2024 to $1.55 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include an increasing incidence of chronic diseases, a surge in clinical research and trials, a rise in the occurrence of rare diseases, swift uptake of electronic health records (EHRs), and an increasing prevalence of chronic conditions.

In the forthcoming years, the disease registry software market is predicted to witness swift expansion, reaching $2.38 billion by 2029 at an 11.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The projected growth within this timeframe is due to factors such as the increasing implementation of value-based care models, more prevalent use of real-world evidence (RWE), the intensification of precision medicine initiatives, a rise in chronic and lifestyle diseases, and a higher emphasis on patient-centric healthcare. Notable trends anticipated for this period encompass the development of healthcare information technology (IT) infrastructure, amalgamation with telehealth and remote monitoring, incorporation with the Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable technology, enhanced data visualization and dashboards, and the use of blockchain for secure data and interoperability.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Disease Registry Software Market?

The growth of the disease registry software market is projected to be fueled by the escalating acceptance of personalized medicine. Personalized medicine is a healthcare approach that customizes prevention and treatment methodologies based on a person's unique genetic makeup, lifestyle and environment. Developments in genomics, which allow for precise identification of genetic variations and individualized treatments, are primarily responsible for the rise in acceptance of personalized medicine. Disease registry software provides an efficient system for collecting and managing patient health information, which aids in formulating customized treatment regimens and enhancing medical decision-making processes. The software simplifies data access and assessment, furthering patient outcomes and precision healthcare. For example, in 2024, as reported by the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a U.S.-based nonprofit, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 26 new personalized medicines, marking a substantial rise from the 12 approved in the previous year. Therefore, the growing acceptance of personalized medicine is acting as a catalyst for the growth of the disease registry software market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Disease Registry Software Market?

Major players in the Disease Registry Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Optum Inc.

• IQVIA Holdings Inc.

• Syneos Health Inc.

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Premier Inc.

• MRO Corp.

• ImageTrend Inc.

• Anju Software Inc.

• BayaTree Inc.

• Medrio Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Disease Registry Software Market In The Future?

Major corporations in the disease registry software market are endeavoring to create patient-centered registries, like digital registries that monitor outcomes and facilitate personalized healthcare. Digital registries are electronic software solutions that methodically gather, retain, and regulate patient health data, offering an alternative to conventional paper-based methods. For example, in August 2025, the American College of Cardiology (ACC), a non-profit medical association from the US, unveiled the CONNECT-HCM Registry. This nationwide digital registry is aimed at enhancing the comprehension and management of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), the most prevalent genetic cardiovascular condition. The registry allows for patient registration from more than just single locations, addressing enduring diagnostic and treatment disparities. This platform merges registry data with electronic health records through the Arboretum’s Hugo Connect platform and assists researchers in monitoring symptoms, imaging, therapy options, and outcomes over a period.

What Segments Are Covered In The Disease Registry Software Market Report?

The disease registry software market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Standalone, Integrated

2) By Database: Public, Commercial

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Government Organizations, Research Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users

1) By Standalone: Patient Registry Software, Population Health Registry Software, Research Registry Software, Custom Or Single-Disease Registry Software

2) By Integrated: Electronic Health Record (EHR)-Integrated Registry Software, Practice Management System-Integrated Registry Software, Clinical Decision Support (CDS)-Integrated Registry Software, Health Information Exchange (HIE)-Integrated Registry Software

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Disease Registry Software Market?

In the Disease Registry Software Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated the market in 2024 and is forecasted to maintain its leading position. The report comprehensively covers all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

