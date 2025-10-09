Comprehensive Report On The Cloud-Based Health Management Systems Market: Opportunities And Challenges

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cloud-Based Health Management Systems Market Through 2025?

The market size of cloud-based health management systems has witnessed accelerated growth recently. The projections suggest an increase from $21.98 billion in 2024 to $25.34 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The significant growth during the historic period can be connected to the growing adoption of electronic health records, surge in requirements for remote patient monitoring, augmentation in healthcare data volume, escalating demand for affordable healthcare solutions, and the rising utilization of mobile health applications.

In the coming years, a swift expansion is projected for the market size of cloud-based health management systems, expected to reach $44.25 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The predicted growth during the forecast period is due to the rising demand for telehealth services, growing importance placed on data security and compliance, proliferating use of IoT devices in healthcare, and the significant hike in investments for healthcare IT infrastructure. Key trends for this period will include progress in AI-powered analytics, breakthroughs in real-time remote monitoring, the use of blockchain for improved data security, advancements in interoperability standards and innovative strides in patient engagement platforms.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Cloud-Based Health Management Systems Market?

Cloud-based health management systems are anticipated to surge due to the growing demand for remote patient monitoring. This involves the application of digital tools in gathering and moving patients' health information from non-traditional clinical environments to medical professionals for evaluation and management. The rise in remote patient monitoring demand can be attributed to the increased occurrence of chronic diseases, as patients with these conditions need regular monitoring and prompt response to improve their health situation. Cloud-based health management systems facilitate remote patient monitoring by delivering instantaneous access to health information, enabling continuous observation of patients' status. These systems promote efficient care management by facilitating timely response, bettering treatment outcomes, and minimizing hospital visits. For example, as per a survey by Vivalink, an American healthcare technology firm, in August 2023, 81% of clinicians were utilizing remote patient monitoring (RPM), a substantial growth from 20% in 2021, equating to a 305% increase. Consequently, the booming demand for remote patient monitoring is fueling the expansion of the cloud-based health management systems market.

Which Players Dominate The Cloud-Based Health Management Systems Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Cloud-Based Health Management Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

• Oracle Corporation

• Philips Healthcare

• General Electric Healthcare

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Athenahealth Incorporated

• N. Harris Computer Corporation

• eClinicalWorks LLC

• Medical Information Technology Incorporated

• EverCommerce

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Cloud-Based Health Management Systems Market?

Key players in the market for cloud-based health management systems are concentrating on creating cutting-edge solutions, such as AI-driven platforms featuring non-invasive diagnostic features, to enhance diagnosis, results, and efficiency of care. These platforms using artificial intelligence (AI) for non-invasive diagnosis refer to AI-guided tools that identify and monitor health issues using information from images, sensors, or wearable devices, without the need for invasive procedures. For example, in July 2025, the BluHealth Platform v2.0 was introduced by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, an IT service management firm based in India. This updated digital healthcare system integrates non-invasive diagnostic technologies and artificial intelligence tools. It's intended for clinical use in hospitals, primary health centers, and mobile health units, featuring AI-driven clinical decision aid, automatic triage, remote monitoring of vital signs, facial scanning for health checks, and non-invasive HbA1c testing. The BluHealth Platform v2.0 runs in a secure cloud environment to guarantee data security and accessibility, while also improving efficiency and patients' healthcare management experience.

Global Cloud-Based Health Management Systems Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The cloud-based health management systems market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Electronic Health Records (EHR), Patient Portals, Telemedicine Solutions, Population Health Management, Remote Patient Monitoring

2) By Size Of Organization: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

3) By Deployment Model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

4) By Application: Chronic Disease Management, Mental Health Management, Emergency Care Management, Rehabilitation Management, Wellness Management

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Electronic Health Records: Inpatient Electronic Health Records, Outpatient Electronic Health Records, Ambulatory Electronic Health Records, Specialty Electronic Health Records, Cloud-Based Electronic Health Records

2) By Patient Portals: Appointment Scheduling, Medical Records Access, Prescription Refill Requests, Patient-Provider Communication, Billing And Payments

3) By Telemedicine Solutions: Video Consultations, Store-and-Forward Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Telemedicine, Mobile Health Applications, Telepsychiatry

4) By Population Health Management: Risk Stratification, Care Coordination, Patient Engagement, Analytics And Reporting, Chronic Disease Management

5) By Remote Patient Monitoring: Wearable Devices, Mobile Health Monitoring, In-Home Monitoring Systems, Chronic Condition Monitoring, Post-Acute Care Monitoring

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Cloud-Based Health Management Systems Market?

In the 2025 global market report for cloud-based health management systems, North America led as the biggest region in 2024. Anticipations predict that the most rapid growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

