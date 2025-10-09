Cloud Genomics Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Cloud Genomics Market?

The market size of cloud genomics has experienced significant growth over the past few years. Its projected growth will see it increase from $3.17 billion in 2024 to $3.91 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) pegged at 23.3%. The expansion during the historical period can be linked to an upswing in biobank initiatives, heightened cancer genomics research, rising usage of cloud solutions for data storage, an increased acceptance of cloud computing in the healthcare sector, and a growing interest in managing population health.

The future is promising for the cloud genomics market, as it is projected to experience extraordinary growth in the impending years. With an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%, the market is predicted to reach a value of $8.93 billion by the close of 2029. Several factors contribute to this forecasted growth, including the expansion of precision medicine, the proliferation of genetic disorders, heightened public awareness of genetic health dangers, increasing accessibility to consumer-targeted genomic testing, and escalating government financial support for genomic studies. The timeframe for growth also anticipates several trends such as progress in sequencing technologies, the incorporation of artificial intelligence, a combined effort of public and private organizations, synergy with electronic health databases, and forward strides in bioinformatics tools.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Cloud Genomics Market?

The anticipated increase in the cloud genomics market's growth rate is linked with the expanding investments in genomics research. Genomics research, which involves examining an organism's complete DNA sequence to reveal gene functions, interactions and influence on biological procedures, is witnessing growing investments due to its potential in paving the way for personalized medicine. This personalized approach makes the diagnosis more precise and enables treatments that are individual-specific owing to an individual's genetic composition. These investments in genomics research result in an increased demand for cloud genomics, because the massive genomic data produced requires a scalable, efficient and cost-effective cloud infrastructure for storage and analysis. A notable example of this is the announcement made in December 2022 by the Department of Health and Social Care, a government department in the UK, stating that £105 million will be invested to expedite the diagnosis process of rare genetic conditions in newborns. This move aims to provide critical, possibly lifesaving treatments for several infants. The funds will be designated to research aiming to enhance genomic healthcare through the analysis of patient DNA. Thus, the escalating investments in genomics research are fuelling the growth of the cloud genomics market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Cloud Genomics Market?

Major players in the Cloud Genomics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corp.

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Element Biosciences Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Cloud Genomics Market?

Leading companies in the cloud genomics market are concentrating on creating efficient solutions like software accelerators that enhance the speed of compiling and implementation of complex applications. These software accelerators are designed to boost the speed and productivity of the software applications by refining data processing and computation activities. For example, in January 2023, QIAGEN Digital Insights (QDI), an American bioinformatics firm, introduced QIAGEN CLC Genomics Workbench Premium. This innovation tackles the issue of data-analysis in next-generation sequencing (NGS) by providing a considerably quicker approach to scrutinize and decipher whole genome sequencing (WGS), whole exome sequencing (WES), and extensive panel sequencing data. It employs LightSpeed technology, a type of software accelerator that swiftly turns unprocessed FASTQ sequencing data from any paired-end short-read platform into comprehensible VCF-format genetic variant lists. It has the capability to process a complete human genome at 34x coverage on a standard computer in merely 25 minutes and a 50x whole exome in 90 seconds within typical cloud environments. This technology allows labs to carry out whole genome sequencing approximately for $1 per genome and whole exome sequencing for few cents per exome using cloud infrastructure. Moreover, QIAGEN CLC LightSpeed can be effectively operated on available local hardware while ensuring similar high-speed performance.

What Segments Are Covered In The Cloud Genomics Market Report?

The cloud genomics market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery And Development, Personalized Medicine, Research, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research And Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Genomic Data Analysis Software, Bioinformatics Tools, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Data Visualization Software, Workflow Automation Software

2) By Hardware: High-Performance Computing (HPC) Systems, Servers, Storage Systems, Sequencing Instruments, Networking Equipment

3) By Services: Cloud Storage And Data Management Services, Data Analysis And Interpretation Services, Consulting And Implementation Services, Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) Solutions, Maintenance And Support Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Cloud Genomics Market?

In the Cloud Genomics Global Market Report 2025, North America led the pack in 2024 as the biggest market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The geographies mapped out in the report include not only Asia-Pacific and North America, but also Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

