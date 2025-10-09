Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-10-09 08:08:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah headed the 30th meeting of the ministerial committee tasked with implementing agreements signed between the State of Kuwait and the People's Republic of China.
KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait welcomed the first phase of the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, which includes a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
WASHINGTON - Kuwait's First Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah has commended the strategic relations with the US, and called for exploring them further in intelligence and security.
WASHINGTON - Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Development and International Cooperation Affairs Ambassador Hamad Al-Mashaan reaffirmed Kuwait's firm commitment to combating terrorism and its financing.
KUWAIT - Acting Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, discussed with the Azeri Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, means of boosting cooperation between the two friendly countries.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutiairi said rapid regional and global developments require more Gulf solidarity and integration.
JEDDAH - Kuwait's Attorney General Counselor Dr. Omar Al-Masoud reaffirmed the importance of activating frameworks of international cooperation for the purpose of asset recovery.
VIENNA - Kuwait emphasized its "firm commitment" to clamp down on human trafficking and migrant smuggling, saying that rigid legislation was key to bring these efforts to fruition.
PARIS - Kuwait First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior (MoI) Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah met with Kuwaiti students in the French City of Lyon.
BEIRUT - The Union of Arab Banks (UAB) listed eight Kuwaiti banks among the top 100 Arab banks by assets for 2024.
KUWAIT - The GCC states have gone through a long journey in boosting human rights and got advanced positions in international development indicators, Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs said.
RAMALLAH - Health authorities in the Gaza Strip reported that the Israeli occupation forces killed 11 Palestinians and injured 49 others in the past 24 hours. (end)
