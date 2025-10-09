Sayward Capital Corp. Provides An Update On Impact Of Canada Post Strike

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Sayward Capital Corp. (TSXV: SAWC.P) (the ""), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("" or the ""), today provides an update on the impact of the national strike of Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the mailing of the Corporation's materials in connection with the annual general meeting of the Corporation's shareholders to be held on October 29, 2025. This update is required pursuant to the Alberta Securities Commission's Blanket Order 51-516 (the "") and, as per the Blanket Order, the Corporation will mail the Documents (as defined below) upon the resumption of regular postal service.

Copies of the following materials are available digitally on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus :

the Notice of Meeting dated September 26, 2025;the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated September 26, 2025; and

a form of proxy.

(collectively the " Documents ").

The Corporation will deliver by means (which may include electronic means) other than regular postal service a copy of the Documents to each registered holder or beneficial owner of shares in the Corporation who requests the Documents and who but for the Blanket Order would be entitled to delivery thereof. A request for the Documents is to be made by email to Luke Caplette, Director of the Corporation at ... .