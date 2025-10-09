Sayward Capital Corp. Provides An Update On Impact Of Canada Post Strike
Copies of the following materials are available digitally on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus :the Notice of Meeting dated September 26, 2025; the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated September 26, 2025; and
a form of proxy.
(collectively the " Documents ").
The Corporation will deliver by means (which may include electronic means) other than regular postal service a copy of the Documents to each registered holder or beneficial owner of shares in the Corporation who requests the Documents and who but for the Blanket Order would be entitled to delivery thereof. A request for the Documents is to be made by email to Luke Caplette, Director of the Corporation at ... .
