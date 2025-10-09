Vortex Metals Announces Second Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("" or the"") announces that, due to interest from an existing strategic investor, it intends to close a second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the ""). Under the Second Tranche, the Company intends to issue a maximum of 2,625,000 units (the "") at a price of $0.04 per Unit for gross proceeds of $105,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.08 per Share.

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause which allows the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if after 18 months from the date of issuance, the trading price of the Shares exceeds $0.15 for a period of 10 consecutive days.

Vortex intends to allocate the gross proceeds raised from the sale of the Units as follows: approximately 40% to pay for mining concession fees, approximately 40% to pay for exploration fees and remaining 20% for general working capital purposes. The Company may pay finders' fees comprised of cash and non-transferable Share purchase warrants in connection with the Second Tranche, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

All securities issued under the Second Tranche will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Second Tranche remains subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act "), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila, in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper.