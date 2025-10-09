Pablo Nemo Presents THE TEMPLE The First Documentary Saga To Journey Through The Earth's Chakras

MENAFN - GetNews)



After walking across Africa in 800 days, the Spanish explorer now launches a global cinematic project and seeks support through crowdfunding.

October 9, 2025 - Pablo Nemo, known for accomplishing one of the greatest exploration feats of the 21st century -15,000 kilometers on foot across Africa, from Cape Town to Cairo, in 800 days, solo and unsupported- is the first Spaniard, and one of the very few in history, to complete such a crossing of the African continent.

Now, he takes his journey one step further with THE TEMPLE, an unprecedented documentary saga that will retrace the world's most sacred sites in a cinematic odyssey of exploration, spirituality, and adventure.

THE TEMPLE – A Journey Like No Other

Conceived as a modern pilgrimage to the Earth's most sacred places, THE TEMPLE is an ambitious six-part documentary saga aligned with the so-called“Earth Chakras.” These legendary sites include the Pyramids of Giza in Africa, Stonehenge and Glastonbury in Europe, Mount Shasta in North America, Lake Titicaca in South America, Uluru in Oceania, and Mount Kailash in Asia.

From its inception, THE TEMPLE was envisioned not merely as a series of expeditions, but as a spiritual pilgrimage across the planet. Each journey arises from a simple yet powerful idea: to traverse the Earth's seven energy centers, each representing a part of the human body. The project's purpose is to unite them all, moved solely by human energy - walking, swimming, or rowing - to tell a story never before captured in the history of documentary cinema.

Episode I: WALKING AFRICA, set for release in 2026, portrays Pablo Nemo's 800-day journey on foot across the African continent - from Cape Town to the Pyramids of Giza - crossing eleven countries and culminating beneath the Great Pyramid itself. Filmed partly by Nemo and supported by an international production team, the film transcends the physical challenge to explore the human and spiritual connections that emerge along the world's most demanding paths.

The saga continues through the ancient Europe, from Stonehenge and Glastonbury to Santiago de Compostela - partly on horseback - following pre-Christian lunar routes of the Camino de Santiago. In North America, Nemo will walk from the Four Corners - where the Hopi, Navajo, Ute, and Pueblo nations meet - to the summit of Mount Shasta, the planet's root chakra, reconnecting with Native American cosmology. In South America, he will swim across Lake Titicaca, uniting the Islands of the Sun and the Moon as an offering to the balance between the masculine and the feminine. Later, he will cross the South Pacific alone in a Polynesian canoe, arriving at Uluru Rock, the sacred heart of Australia. Finally, the saga will culminate with a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet - the crown chakra of the planet, considered the navel of the world - where Nemo will walk the sacred kora as pilgrims have done for thousands of years, closing the circle with a single truth: our planet itself is our temple.

A Vision Beyond a Documentary

“With THE TEMPLE, our aim is not simply to make a documentary, but to create something that captures the very essence of humanity -an adventure meant to inspire generations to travel, to reconnect with nature, and to see our planet as the sacred home it is,” says Nemo.“These journeys are about remembering where we come from, about what binds us across cultures and continents, and about realizing that-beyond our differences-we all share one sacred home: the Earth.”

A Global Odyssey, Powered by the People

To bring WALKING AFRICA to life, Nemo and his team have launched an international Kickstarter campaign aiming to raise $52,000 between October 9 and November 13, 2025. Backers will gain access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, awesome rewards, and even their names in the film credits.

About Pablo Nemo

Born in La Coruña, Spain, in 1994, Nemo today serves as Tourism Ambassador for the island of Zanzibar, and has been recognized by National Geographic and Condé Nast Traveler for his extraordinary African achievement. Blending exploration, spirituality, and storytelling, Nemo's work aspires to redefine the horizons of contemporary documentary cinema.