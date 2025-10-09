Kateryna Dronova Releases New Children's Magical Winter Adventure Holly And The Magic Bunny

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Holly and the Magic Bunny by Kateryna Dronova"Author Kateryna Dronova invites young readers into a whimsical winter tale of courage, kindness, and discovery in her enchanting new children's book, Holly and the Magic Bunny (Independently Published, September 17, 2025).

Holly would rather daydream by the window than help her grandmother with chores. But when a trail of tiny footprints appears in the snow one magical night, she's drawn into an unexpected adventure through the forest. Alongside a grumpy bunny named Toby and a spirited squirrel named Squeaky, Holly must face the dark woods, hungry wolves, and her own fears as she tries to find her way home.

Through her journey, Holly learns that bravery and kindness go hand-in-hand - and that sometimes a little hard work can bring the brightest magic of all. Blending wintry wonder with heartwarming wisdom, Holly and the Magic Bunny is a timeless tale perfect for cozy bedtime reading or holiday storytelling.

About the Author

Kateryna Dronova is a children's writer who transforms imagination into stories that nurture curiosity, courage, and kindness. Surrounded by the rich traditions of storytelling since childhood, she believes books can spark magic in every young reader - inspiring joy, wonder, and empathy that last long after the final page.

Holly and the Magic Bunny is available for purchase on Amazon.

Book Details:



Title: Holly and the Magic Bunny

Author: Kateryna Dronova

Publication Date: September 17, 2025

Publisher: Independently Published

ISBN: 979-8265798756 Genre: Children's Fiction (Ages 4–8)

Perfect for: winter and holiday reading lists, family storytime, classroom discussions on kindness and helpfulness, and fans of classic tales like The Snowy Day and The Mitten.