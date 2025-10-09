Kateryna Dronova Releases New Children's Magical Winter Adventure Holly And The Magic Bunny
"Holly and the Magic Bunny by Kateryna Dronova"Author Kateryna Dronova invites young readers into a whimsical winter tale of courage, kindness, and discovery in her enchanting new children's book, Holly and the Magic Bunny (Independently Published, September 17, 2025).
Holly would rather daydream by the window than help her grandmother with chores. But when a trail of tiny footprints appears in the snow one magical night, she's drawn into an unexpected adventure through the forest. Alongside a grumpy bunny named Toby and a spirited squirrel named Squeaky, Holly must face the dark woods, hungry wolves, and her own fears as she tries to find her way home.
Through her journey, Holly learns that bravery and kindness go hand-in-hand - and that sometimes a little hard work can bring the brightest magic of all. Blending wintry wonder with heartwarming wisdom, Holly and the Magic Bunny is a timeless tale perfect for cozy bedtime reading or holiday storytelling.
About the Author
Kateryna Dronova is a children's writer who transforms imagination into stories that nurture curiosity, courage, and kindness. Surrounded by the rich traditions of storytelling since childhood, she believes books can spark magic in every young reader - inspiring joy, wonder, and empathy that last long after the final page.
Holly and the Magic Bunny is available for purchase on Amazon.
Book Details:
-
Title: Holly and the Magic Bunny
Author: Kateryna Dronova
Publication Date: September 17, 2025
Publisher: Independently Published
ISBN: 979-8265798756
Genre: Children's Fiction (Ages 4–8)
Perfect for: winter and holiday reading lists, family storytime, classroom discussions on kindness and helpfulness, and fans of classic tales like The Snowy Day and The Mitten.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment