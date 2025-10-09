Diabetic Neuropathy Market Projected To Grow By 2034 Novo Nordisk, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Regeneron, Neurometrix Expected To Lead Market Expansion

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Diabetic Neuropathy Market"In 2023, the total Diabetic Neuropathy Market Size was around ~USD 2,800 million which is expected to increase by 2034 during the study period (2020–2034) in the 7MM.

The growth of the Diabetic Neuropathy marke is being driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of the condition, increased investment in research and development, and the introduction of new therapies over the forecast period from 2020 to 2034.

The market report also provides detailed insights into Diabetic Neuropathy, including market size and share, epidemiology, emerging treatment options, key drivers and challenges, ongoing clinical trials, strategic collaborations, and the adoption of therapies by leading companies contributing to market growth.

Some of the key highlights from the Diabetic Neuropathy Market Insights Report:



Several leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Regeneron, and NeuroMetrix, are actively developing innovative therapies to improve outcomes for patients with diabetic neuropathy.

In November 2023, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported the enrollment of the first patient in PROGRESS, a Phase IIb, dose-ranging, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter study with an open-label extension, designed to evaluate LX9211 in patients suffering from diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.

Diabetic neuropathy is the most prevalent microvascular complication of diabetes mellitus. After two decades of disease progression, over 50% of individuals with diabetes experience this complication, which significantly impairs quality of life due to chronic pain, primarily in the lower limbs. According to the American Diabetes Association, chronic diabetic sensorimotor polyneuropathy (DSPN) is the most common form, accounting for roughly 75% of all diabetic neuropathies.

In 2023, the United States recorded the highest number of diagnosed diabetic neuropathy cases among the seven major markets (7MM). Current treatment strategies focus on addressing the underlying pathophysiology to prevent nerve damage, alongside symptomatic therapies to relieve pain and improve physical and mental functioning. First-line treatments typically include tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), and GABA analogs such as gabapentin and pregabalin, followed by opioids and topical agents.

Only a limited number of therapies are currently in development, with companies such as Helixmith, Pure Green, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals leading clinical efforts. In the U.S., peripheral diabetic neuropathy accounts for about 60% of all cases.

Within Europe, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed cases among the EU4 and the UK in 2023, while Spain had the lowest. Emerging therapies-including LX9211, VX-548, Engensis/VM202 (donaperminogene seltoplasmid), and sublingual cannabidiol (CBD)-are anticipated to enter the market across the 7MM during the forecast period.

The United States dominated the diabetic neuropathy market in 2023, holding approximately 80% of the total market share, followed by the UK, which led the EU4 countries. Spain held the smallest market share. NSAIDs were the most widely used treatments in 2023, with NUCYNTA ER ranking as the second-largest revenue generator.

Market growth is expected to be driven by factors such as an aging population, rising diabetes prevalence, and advances in healthcare technology. However, challenges including delayed diagnosis, severe complications, economic burden, and limited disease awareness may slow progress. According to DelveInsight, the diabetic neuropathy market is projected to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period.

Strategise your business goals by understanding market dynamics @ Diabetic Neuropathy Market Landscape

Diabetic Neuropathy Overview

Diabetic neuropathy is defined by the presence of specific signs or symptoms of nerve damage in individuals with diabetes mellitus, after excluding other potential causes. The most common form is distal symmetric polyneuropathy (DSPN), which usually follows a“stocking and glove” pattern, impacting the hands and lower limbs. Diabetes can also cause various diffuse neuropathies, such as autonomic neuropathies affecting the heart, gastrointestinal tract, or urinary (e.g., diabetic cystopathy or impotence). Less frequently, focal neuropathies may develop, involving individual peripheral nerves and resulting in isolated mononeuropathies, or, more rarely, nerve roots, leading to radiculopathy or polyradiculopathy.

Do you know the treatment paradigms for different countries? Download our Diabetic Neuropathy Market Sample Report

Diabetic Neuropathy Epidemiology Insights



In 2023, the diabetic neuropathy market was estimated at around USD 2.8 billion and is expected to expand steadily across the seven major markets (7MM) during the 2020–2034 forecast period. Within the 7MM, the United States held the largest market share for diabetic neuropathy in 2023, followed by Germany.

Diabetic Neuropathy Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's diabetic neuropathy market report is based on an epidemiology model, providing detailed insights into both historical and forecasted patient populations. The report offers in-depth data on various diabetic neuropathy subtypes, with further segmentation within each category. The epidemiological analysis covers the 2020–2034 study period across the seven major markets (7MM) and is segmented into:



Diabetic Neuropathy Prevalence

Age-Specific Diabetic Neuropathy Prevalence

Gender-Specific Diabetic Neuropathy Prevalence Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Diabetic Neuropathy

Visit for more @ Diabetic Neuropathy Epidemiological Insights

Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment Market

At present, there is no therapy that can reverse or reliably halt the progression of diabetic neuropathy. Treatment primarily focuses on managing diabetes effectively and alleviating symptoms. The first step in management is glycemic control, which has been shown to reduce the risk of falls and foot ulcers. Key strategies for addressing peripheral neuropathy include glycemic management, proper foot care, and pain relief. However, glycemic control alone does not significantly improve symptoms, so both glycemic management and foot care are primarily aimed at prevention rather than symptom reversal.

Diabetic Neuropathy Marketed Drugs

QUTENZA: Grünenthal and Averitas Pharma

Diabetic Neuropathy Emerging Drugs



ENGENSIS/VM202 (donaperminogene seltoplasmid): Helixmith LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Diabetic Neuropathy Key Companies



Novo Nordisk

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Regeneron NeuroMetrix, and others

For more information, visit Diabetic Neuropathy Market Analysis , Patient Pool, and Emerging Therapies

Scope of the Diabetic Neuropathy Market Report:



11 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Descriptive overview of Diabetic Neuropathy, causes, signs and symptoms, diagnosis, treatment

Comprehensive insight into Diabetic Neuropathy epidemiology in the 7MM

Diabetic Neuropathy marketed and emerging therapies

Diabetic Neuropathy companies Diabetic Neuropathy market drivers and barriers

Table of Contents:

1 Diabetic Neuropathy Market Key Comprehensive Insights

2 Diabetic Neuropathy Market Report Introduction

3 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Diabetic Neuropathy

4 Diabetic Neuropathy Market Analysis Overview at a Glance

5 Executive Summary of Diabetic Neuropathy

6 Diabetic Neuropathy Epidemiology and Market Methodology

7 Diabetic Neuropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 Diabetic Neuropathy Patient Journey

9 Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment Algorithm, Diabetic Neuropathy Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

10 Key Endpoints in Diabetic Neuropathy Clinical Trials

11 Diabetic Neuropathy Marketed Therapies

12 Diabetic Neuropathy Emerging Therapies

13 Diabetic Neuropathy: 7 Major Market Analysis

14 Attribute analysis

15 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Diabetic Neuropathy

16 Diabetic Neuropathy Market Key Opinion Leaders Reviews

18 Diabetic Neuropathy Market Drivers

19 Diabetic Neuropathy Market Barriers

20 SWOT Analysis

21 Disclaimer

22 DelveInsight Capabilities

23 About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Diabetic Neuropathy Epidemiology 2034

DelveInsight's "Diabetic Neuropathy - Epidemiology Forecast to 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Diabetic Neuropathy epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Diabetic Neuropathy Pipeline 2024

"Diabetic Neuropathy Pipeline Insights, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Diabetic Neuropathy market. A detailed picture of the Diabetic Neuropathy pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Diabetic Neuropathy treatment guidelines.