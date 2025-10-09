Author's Tranquility Press Reveals Groundbreaking Book Linking Mercury To Alzheimer's Disease

MENAFN - GetNews)



Scientific Investigation Challenges Conventional Wisdom and Offers New Hope for Prevention

MARIETTA, GA - In a bold new work that promises to reshape the conversation around neurological health, Author's Tranquility Press announces the release of "Evidence That Mercury Causes Alzheimer's Disease " by Dr. Robert Siblerud . This meticulously researched book presents a compelling case that mercury exposure, primarily from dental amalgam fillings, is a principal trigger for the Alzheimer's epidemic.

For decades, Alzheimer's disease has remained a heartbreaking mystery. Dr. Siblerud's work illuminates a path through the fog, synthesizing decades of research to demonstrate how mercury systematically poisons the brain. The book meticulously aligns over 70 scientifically validated markers of Alzheimer's with the known effects of mercury toxicity, building an argument that is both shocking and difficult to ignore.

The World Health Organization has identified dental amalgam as the largest source of mercury exposure in the general population. "Evidence That Mercury Causes Alzheimer's Disease" explores the journey of this neurotoxin from the mouth into the bloodstream and ultimately to the brain, where it insidiously damages neural tissue and disrupts cognitive function.

This book is more than an exposé. It is a vital resource for anyone concerned with long term brain health. Readers will find a clear explanation of the biological mechanisms at play, insight into why other mental illnesses may share this toxic root, and powerful, documented cases of patients who saw significant improvement following amalgam removal. It provides a tangible blueprint for prevention and a renewed sense of agency over cognitive well-being.

Dr. Siblerud, an environmental physiologist and retired optometrist, brings a lifetime of dedicated research to the page. His work, including 20 published scientific papers on the health effects of dental amalgam, represents a courageous inquiry into a subject with profound implications for public health.

"Evidence That Mercury Causes Alzheimer's Disease" is an essential and urgent read for medical professionals, caregivers, and every individual determined to protect their mind. It challenges resignation and offers a scientifically grounded perspective that could alter the future of brain health.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon.

About the Author

Dr. Robert Siblerud is an environmental physiologist and nutritionist whose career has been dedicated to investigating the links between environmental toxins and chronic disease. His research on mercury, conducted in part at Colorado State University and the Rocky Mountain Research Institute, has established him as a leading voice in this critical field.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a leading author services and publishing house dedicated to bringing impactful and transformative books to a worldwide audience. We empower authors to share knowledge and stories that inspire change and advance human understanding.