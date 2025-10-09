Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Projected To Grow By 2034 Eli Lilly, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma, Biodelivery Sciences, Camurus, Braeburn, Scilex Holding, Mesoblast, Anges MG, Kolon Life

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Chronic Lower Back Pain Market"Chronic Lower Back Pain companies are Eliem Therapeutics, Allodynic Therapeutics, Sollis Therapeutics, Medtronic Spinal & Biologics, Frontier Biotechnologies, DiscGenics, Pfizer, Persica Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, Vertanical GmbH, Stayble Therapeutics, SpineThera, and others.

The growth of the chronic lower back pain market is driven by rising prevalence, increased investment in research and development, and the introduction of novel therapies during the forecast period from 2020 to 2034.

The market report provides detailed insights into market size, share, and epidemiology, along with emerging therapies, key drivers and barriers, ongoing clinical trials, strategic collaborations, and therapy adoption by companies actively contributing to market growth.

Some of the key highlights from the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Insights Report:



Several leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including Eli Lilly, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma, BioDelivery Sciences, Camurus, Braeburn, Scilex Holding, Mesoblast, AnGes MG, Kolon Life Science, Eliem Therapeutics, Allodynic Therapeutics, Sollis Therapeutics, Medtronic Spinal & Biologics, Frontier Biotechnologies, DiscGenics, Pfizer, Persica Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, Vertanical GmbH, Stayble Therapeutics, SpineThera, and others, are actively developing innovative therapies to improve the management of chronic lower back pain (CLBP).

In January 2025, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. received FDA clearance for its Smart Tip, designed to target medial branch nerves for chronic low back pain. The ioverao system offers a drug-free solution using cryoneurolysis, delivering cold therapy to temporarily disrupt pain signals.

CLBP is defined as pain lasting 12 weeks or longer, even after the initial cause has resolved, and affects millions worldwide. In 2023, the U.S. accounted for the largest share of the 7MM CLBP market, valued at approximately USD 4.2 billion, with an expected CAGR of 4%. Opioid treatments, including Xtampza ER and BELBUCA, dominated the market, generating around USD 2.96 billion.

Despite roughly 68 million diagnosed cases, there are currently no therapies specifically approved for CLBP. Market growth is being driven by factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and the introduction of new treatments. Notably, Scilex's SP-102 (SEMDEXA), a non-opioid injectable for sciatica, is expected to significantly impact the CLBP market following its anticipated U.S. launch in 2025. According to DelveInsight, the chronic lower back pain market is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Overview

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is defined as pain lasting 12 weeks or more, even after the initial injury or underlying cause has resolved. It is a common condition experienced by many individuals at some point in their lives. While the exact cause is often unclear, pain that persists beyond three months is classified as CLBP. As the second leading cause of disability globally, it presents significant economic and social challenges. Its prevalence has increased in recent years, particularly among aging populations. Beyond physical discomfort, CLBP also affects mental health, reduces productivity, and leads to high healthcare and disability-related costs. #Healthcare #CLBP

Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology Insights

In 2023, the United States reported roughly 31 million diagnosed cases of chronic low back pain (CLBP), representing about 45% of the total 7MM population. The EU4 and the UK together accounted for 40%, while Japan contributed 15%. Within the EU4, Spain had the highest prevalence with 8.6 million cases, followed by Germany with 6.3 million, and France recorded the lowest at 5 million cases.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's Chronic Lower Back Pain market report is prepared on the basis of epidemiology model. It offers comprehensive insights to the Chronic Lower Back Pain historical patient pools and forecasted Chronic Lower Back Pain patients. The report provides in-depth data of various subtypes and for the same epidemiology is segmented further. The Chronic Lower Back Pain Market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-34 in the 7MM segmented into:



Chronic Lower Back Pain Prevalence

Age-Specific Chronic Lower Back Pain Prevalence

Gender-Specific Chronic Lower Back Pain Prevalence Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Chronic Lower Back Pain

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Outlook

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is a complex condition, with disease progression varying from patient to patient. As a result, treatment plans are highly individualized. Different classes of medications, each with unique mechanisms of action, enable healthcare providers to address specific aspects of a patient's pain. Patient-specific factors are also carefully considered to optimize adherence and outcomes.

The majority of low back pain cases (80–90%) are mechanical in origin, caused by issues such as degenerative disc or joint disease, vertebral fractures, or structural deformities. Less frequently, neurogenic, inflammatory, or other causes contribute to the condition. Initial pharmacologic therapy is typically tailored to the underlying cause. However, as pain persists and becomes chronic, a multimodal approach is often needed due to the reduced effectiveness of single-target treatments.

For inflammatory-related low back pain, treatment generally involves anti-inflammatory medications, including NSAIDs in early stages. In cases associated with autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis or ankylosing spondylitis, corticosteroids or disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) may be used.

For patients with severe, persistent pain unresponsive to other therapies, certain medications have received FDA approval for long-term, around-the-clock opioid use. Examples include Xtampza (Collegium Pharmaceutical) and BELBUCA (buprenorphine HCL buccal film; BioDelivery Sciences International), helping to manage pain and improve quality of life.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Marketed Drugs

XTAMPZA ER (oxycodone): Collegium Pharmaceutical

Chronic Lower Back Pain Emerging Drugs



Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID): Mesoblast Limited/Grünenthal Semdexa (SP-102): Scilex Holding Company

Chronic Lower Back Pain Key Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma LP, BioDelivery Sciences International, Camurus, Braeburn Inc., Scilex Holding, Mesoblast Limited, AnGes MG, Inc., Kolon Life Science, Eliem Therapeutics, Allodynic Therapeutics, Sollis Therapeutics, Medtronic Spinal and Biologics, Frontier Biotechnologies, DiscGenics Inc., Pfizer, Persica Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, Vertanical GmbH, Stayble Therapeutics, SpineThera, and others

Scope of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report:



11 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Descriptive overview of Chronic Lower Back Pain, causes, signs and symptoms, diagnosis, treatment

Comprehensive insight into Chronic Lower Back Pain epidemiology in the 7MM

Chronic Lower Back Pain marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Lower Back Pain companies Chronic Lower Back Pain market drivers and barriers

Table of Contents:

1 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Key Comprehensive Insights

2 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report Introduction

3 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Chronic Lower Back Pain

4 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Analysis Overview at a Glance

5 Executive Summary of Chronic Lower Back Pain

6 Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology and Market Methodology

7 Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 Chronic Lower Back Pain Patient Journey

9 Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Algorithm, Chronic Lower Back Pain Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

10 Key Endpoints in Chronic Lower Back Pain Clinical Trials

11 Chronic Lower Back Pain Marketed Therapies

12 Chronic Lower Back Pain Emerging Therapies

13 Chronic Lower Back Pain: 7 Major Market Analysis

14 Attribute analysis

15 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Chronic Lower Back Pain

16 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Key Opinion Leaders Reviews

18 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Drivers

19 Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Barriers

20 SWOT Analysis

21 Disclaimer

22 DelveInsight Capabilities

23 About DelveInsight

