UK Biohazard Cleaning Market Leads Decontamination Services Growth In 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Man in biohazard suit ready to spray an area"North West Clean Team reports that the UK biohazard cleaning market is leading growth in decontamination services. Research values the sector at USD 288.6m in 2024, rising to USD 518.1m by 2030. Rising home deaths, sepsis cases, and new NHS cleanliness standards are driving demand. With compliance, safety, and structured procedures at the forefront, biohazard cleaning is becoming an essential part of UK healthcare and housing.

North West Clean Team , a Liverpool-based provider of specialist cleaning, has released an update on industry trends showing how the UK biohazard cleaning market is now leading growth within decontamination services. The latest data highlights the scale of the sector, the wider context of the UK cleaning industry, and the public health and regulatory factors driving demand.

Market Growth

According to Grand View Research, the UK home decontamination services market was valued at around USD 288.6 million in 2024, with forecasts suggesting growth to USD 518.1 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% (Grand View Research ). Within this analysis, biohazard cleaning was identified as the largest revenue-generating type in 2024.

While the figures are presented in USD as per the research report, they underline the direction of travel for the UK sector. The strong performance of biohazard-related decontamination reflects increasing demand for effective decontamination across healthcare, residential, and emergency environments.

Industry Context

The broader UK cleaning industry provides further perspective. Data published by PolicyBee shows that the cleaning industry was worth approximately £59.8 billion in 2021, employing around 1.47 million people nationwide across cleaning, hygiene, and waste services (UK cleaning industry statistics 2025). In 2023, there were approximately 75,565 cleaning businesses in the UK.

Within this large sector, specialist decontamination services represent a growing share, supported by organisations such as North West Clean Team, which undertake highly technical procedures in controlled environments.

Mortality and Public Health Drivers

Demand for decontamination services is also influenced by demographic and public health trends. Figures from the Office for National Statistics confirm that 568,613 deaths were registered in England and Wales in 2024 (ONS ).

Data from the Palliative and End of Life Care Profiles (January 2025 update) shows that in 2023, 28.4% of deaths (154,234 people) occurred at home, compared with 42.8% in hospital (gov ). This rise in deaths at home has implications for biohazard cleaning and related services, as families and housing providers may require professional support in managing unattended deaths.

Health factors also intersect with decontamination. The House of Commons Library reported that deaths where sepsis was mentioned on the death certificate rose from around 23,185 in 2018 to 26,203 in 2023, a 13% increase (). Meanwhile, the Royal College of Physicians has highlighted the continuing impact of air pollution, which may contribute to 30,000 deaths in the UK in 2025.

Together, these statistics demonstrate the ongoing need for effective decontamination to protect patients, staff, and the wider public.

Policy and Regulation

The regulatory environment is another driver of growth. NHS England has published the National Standards of Healthcare Cleanliness 2025, replacing the 2021 framework (NHS England). The updated standards include ambulance cleaning tasks, ensuring consistent procedures across facilities, transport, and departments.

By expanding the scope of compliance, these standards emphasise the role of decontamination services in supporting sterile services, managing surgical instruments, and safeguarding patients. They also highlight the need for structured training, qualified staff, and reliable equipment to ensure that facilities can meet their objectives in safety and infection control.

Operational Considerations

North West Clean Team notes that the growth of the sector is not only about scale but also about process and compliance. Decontamination involves multiple stages, from disinfection and sterilisation to the reprocessed use of surgical instrumentation and flexible endoscopes. Departments responsible for sterile services must ensure procedures are followed precisely, with effective monitoring systems in place.

This requires investment in equipment, capacity planning, and the ability to undertake work under pressure. Structured training programmes are essential, with qualifications and experience ensuring staff can provide a complete provision of services while maintaining compliance with NHS and industry standards.

Broader Applications

While hospital departments and sterile services units are a primary focus, decontamination extends into other areas. Clinics, diagnostic sites, and even emergency environments require effective decontamination to eliminate pathogens and reduce risk. For housing providers and customers in the private sector, the need for support following traumatic incidents or unattended deaths is also increasing.

North West Clean Team has observed that organisations and clients seek not only cleaning but also the expertise and knowledge required to ensure effective outcomes. The role of decontamination experts is therefore both technical and supportive, ensuring that safety and health objectives are achieved across a wide range of sites.

Industry Outlook

The UK biohazard cleaning market is positioned to continue its progress through 2025 and beyond. Demand is expected to develop further as health pressures, compliance requirements, and the provision of structured procedures increase.

Market research suggests that opportunities lie not only in emergency response but also in longer-term innovations in sterilisation and disinfection. Facilities will need to ensure they have the system capacity and organisational support to provide effective services at scale.

Company Statement

A spokesperson for North West Clean Team Clare Rice said:

“The UK biohazard cleaning market is now a leading segment within decontamination services, reflecting how health and safety concerns are shaping demand. From hospitals managing surgical instruments to housing providers responding to emergencies, effective decontamination is central to ensuring patient safety and public health. As regulation and demand continue to grow, the sector has an important role to play in maintaining compliance and providing structured support across facilities.”