Re-Constellations: The 5Th Hangzhou Triennial Of Fiber Art 2025 Opens At Zhejiang Art Museum
On September 23, the 5th Hangzhou Triennial of Fiber Art opened at the Zhejiang Art Museum. This edition, themed "Re-Constellations", brought together 45 outstanding artists from 17 countries and regions. Xu Jiang, Vice Chairman of the China Federation of Literary, Jin Yibin, Secretary of the Party Committee of the China Academy of Art, Yu Xuhong, President of the China Academy of Art, and other China Academy of Art leaders attended the opening ceremony.
The exhibition employs an archival device called the "Atlas of Re-Constellations," drawing on the core insights of Warburg's image-atlas approach while shedding its dated premises to weave artists' works into a decentralized "conceptual constellation." The project challenges singular narratives and spotlights the cultural vitality and emerging autonomy of the Global South.
As a leading fiber-art platform in Asia, the triennial combines rigorous scholarship with ambitious artistic practice. It is at once academic and artistic, as well as political and cultural. It seeks to use soft fibers to weave a more inclusive, diverse, and respectful world picture, mapping a more pluralistic cultural firmament with soft materials-a timely cultural gesture in an era of shifting global values.
Re-Constellations: 5th Hangzhou Triennial of Fiber Art
Time: September 23 to November 02, 2025
Location: Zhejiang Art Museum
Exhibition Director: Jinfei Ying
Artistic Director: Hui Shi
Curators: Jun Jiang, Yan Huang, Assadour Markarov, Jia Xu
Assistant Curator: Junyu Li, Jiachen Liu, Zhe Ren, Chaowei Zeng
Graphic Design: Mengqi Chen
Exhibition Artists:
Anne Wilson (USA), Aziza Kadyri (Russia), Cho Sohee (South Korea), Choi + Shine (USA), Diana Scherer (Germany), Ei Arakawa (USA), Gergana Tabakova (Bulgaria), Ibrahim Mahama (Ghana), Julien Creuzet (France), Kari Dyrdal (Norway), Kate Egan (UK), Kimsooja (South Korea), Chiachio & Giannone (Argentina), Leonardo Ulian (Italy), Leyla Cárdenas (Colombia), Lucy + Jorge Orta (UK), Manal AlDowayan (Saudi Arabia), Mariel Clarmont (France), Patricia Perez Eustaquio (Philippines), Solveig Aalberg (Norway), Suki Seokyeong Kang (South Korea), Ruofan Chen, Zhihao Chen, Movana Chen (Hong Kong, China), Yi Ding, Ruyun Gao, Ruiwen Guo, Qiru He, Jaffa Lam (Hong Kong, China), Junyu Li & Jianping Guo, Qing Li, Na Li, Jiachen Liu, Yu Mao, Yiyun Sun, Shanyu Wang, Xiaosong Wang, Ge Xu, Xiangzhen Xu, Xuxun Ying, An Yang
