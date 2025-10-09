When Obedience Becomes Betrayal: Son Of The Revolution The Cadet Confronts The Price Of Following Orders

A Quiet, Gripping Novel About Military Legacy, Vocation, and the Personal Cost of Obedience

In a time when ideologies are louder than individuals, and legacy weighs heavier than identity, Goyo Guerra introduces Son of the Revolution – The Cadet, a novel that does not ask for applause, it asks you to listen to the silences within every choice.

What happens when you choose not to follow the legacy laid out for you?

What if rebellion is not shouted, but whispered in discipline?

Set deep within the Venezuelan Naval Academy, Son of the Revolution follows José, a seventeen-year-old boy raised under the towering shadow of a family with Army roots. But José chooses the Navy instead, seeking not glory, but a sense of self. Through drills, silence, and impossible expectations, his journey becomes a quiet war between inherited duty and personal calling.

This is not a military novel in uniform and rank alone. It's a narrative of letters unwritten, loyalties tested, and the aching space between belonging and becoming.

From the tense silence of dorm rooms to the roar of drills on naval decks, from quiet defiance to profound brotherhood, Guerra offers a portrait of a young man shaped by pressure, but not broken. In a Venezuela charged with political and ideological turmoil, José's story becomes a metaphor for all who feel caged by the lives they were born into.

There are no villains here. No propaganda. Only questions that don't come with medals.

Son of the Revolution – The Cadet invites the reader to confront the question: Is obedience the same as honor? And when does following orders become a betrayal of the self?

A chorus of hope, grief, and quiet protest is made up of characters like José, his fellow cadets, and the voices of their families that don't speak. It's a Bildungsroman with salt in the air and steel in the prose. It's a story about family, calling, and breaking up.

The novel dives into themes of military subjectivity, intimate rebellion, inherited identity, and the push-pull of institutional belonging, all with a grounded, unsentimental hand. Guerra writes with neither condemnation nor praise, but with a searchlight's honesty.

This is not just a novel. It is an open letter to those who still believe growing up means obeying.

About the Author:

Goyo Guerra is a Venezuelan author whose own experiences inside the Naval Academy inform the authenticity and depth of his writing. A quiet observer of the human condition, Guerra's prose flows from lived insight and emotional discipline. Son of the Revolution – The Cadet is his debut novel.

Son of the Revolution – The Cadet is Available now .