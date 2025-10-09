Translators Conference Call For Proposals The Future Of The Translation Profession In The Age Of Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



The ITA is pleased to invite translatorssubmit proposals for lectures and panels for its annual conference. This year, the conference theme is: "The Future of the Translation Profession in the Age of Artificial Intelligence." We are in the midst of a technological revolution. AI tools and language models have become an integral part of many translators' work routines, raising new and fascinating questions about our role, our tools, and the future of the profession.

The ITA 2026 conference will be a hybrid conference and will take place on February 16 and 17, 2026. The in-person part will be in the Gush Dan area (vicinity of Tel Aviv, Israel) - more details to follow. 2026 is also the 45th anniversary of the founding of the ITA.

The Israel Translators Association is pleased to invite its members and the wider community of translators to submit proposals for lectures and panels for its annual conference. This year, the conference will be held under the theme: "The Future of the Translation Profession in the Age of Artificial Intelligence."

We are in the midst of a technological revolution that is changing the face of our profession. Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and language models like ChatGPT have become an integral part of many translators' work routines, raising new and fascinating questions about our role, our tools, and the future of the profession.

This year's conference will focus on the opportunities and challenges presented by AI, with the goal of providing translators with practical tools to address challenges and innovative new perspectives.

Proposals should be submitted no later than November 15 using the Call for Papers ITA 2026 Conference form

We may start accepting proposals before the deadline - don't wait for the last moment to submit your proposal.

Suggested Topics for Lectures:

We invite proposals for lectures on a variety of topics, including:



The New Translator: Post-Editing and Workflow Optimization with AI - Practical tools, work methods, and tips for effective use of AI-based translation tools.

Ethics, Copyright, and Confidentiality in the AI Era - How to deal with legal and ethical challenges when using technological tools.

Specialization as a Competitive Advantage - How do localization, creative translation, and specialization in specific fields (legal, medical, high-tech) create added value that a machine cannot provide?

The Translator as an AI Trainer - The translator's new role in guiding and improving language models and ensuring the accuracy and quality of their output. Changes in the Job Market and Business Models - How to redefine services, pricing, and value propositions for clients in an era of frequent changes.

Thanks,

The conference committee