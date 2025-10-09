69 Drops Studios Considered The Top Choice For Photography & Video Studios In London

Best Photo Studios in London for Your Next Shoot

London's creative scene demands exceptional spaces for photography and video production. Whether you're shooting fashion campaigns, food photography, or commercial content, these top-tier studios offer the facilities, equipment, and atmosphere to bring your vision to life.

1. 69 drops studios Location: Whitechapel, East London (E1 1EJ)

If you're looking for the best photo studios in London, visit this crown jewel as 69 drops studios sets the gold standard for professional photo and video production spaces.

Spanning an impressive 6,000 square feet, this studio complex houses four distinct, fully-equipped photography studios that cater to virtually any creative vision. The flagship Studio 1 is a showstopper with 1,335 square feet of open space, a massive 5-metre wide infinity cove, and dual-aspect windows offering gorgeous natural light that can be completely blacked out when needed.

What truly sets“69 drops” apart is Studio 1's fully functional, modern kitchen-a game-changer for food photographers and culinary content creators. This isn't a prop kitchen; it's equipped with double ovens, induction and gas hobs, an American-style fridge/freezer, and professional-grade appliances including Kenwood mixers and food processors.

The studio complex includes three spacious infinity coves, both daylight and blackout options across different rooms, and a goods lift for easy equipment access. Located just minutes from Aldgate East and Whitechapel stations, 69 drops studios has hosted everyone from independent creatives to major global brands. With dedicated staff support and comprehensive equipment packages, it's the complete solution for professional shoots.

Perfect for: E-commerce photography, food shoots, fashion campaigns, music videos, and commercial productions

2. Holborn Studios Location: Holborn, Central London (N1)

The legacy choice: With over 40 years of history, Holborn Studios is a legendary name in London photography.

This award-winning studio complex has been the go-to destination for professional photographers for four decades. The variety is impressive-multiple studio spaces of different sizes are available for hire by the hour, half-day, or full day.

What makes Holborn special is not just its longevity but its commitment to staying current. They offer top-quality equipment rental including softboxes, tripods, and professional cameras, plus they have a green screen for creative work. There's even a restaurant on-site overlooking the canal, perfect for client meetings or crew breaks.

The building itself has made history in film and photography, and the experienced team provides excellent technical support throughout your shoot.

Perfect for: High-end fashion photography, celebrity shoots, and established commercial productions

3. Shoreditch Studios Location: Shoreditch, East London

The creative hub: Located in one of London's most artistic neighbourhoods, Shoreditch Studios offers three distinct spaces.

Studio 1 is the heavyweight at 2,000 square feet with a cove, mezzanine client area, separate hair and makeup room, kitchen, and parking. Studio 2 provides 1,250 square feet and can be combined with Studio 1 for larger productions, featuring an extra-large dressing room and drive-in access. Studio 3 offers a 1,400 square foot daylight studio with cove, mobile textured backgrounds, private yard, mezzanine, and makeup area.

The drive-in access and parking make it incredibly practical for large shoots with lots of equipment or props.

Perfect for: Fashion editorials, commercial advertising, and productions requiring vehicle access

4. Soif Studios Location: Hackney Central, East London

The affordable option: Housed in a pre-WWI warehouse in London Fields, Soif Studios proves quality doesn't have to break the bank.

With seven different studios across 4,500 square feet, the rates are highly competitive. Studios range from 360 to 410 square feet, each with multiple backdrop options and professional lighting equipment including Godox strobe lights and octaboxes.

The industrial warehouse setting adds character while maintaining professional standards. Double hair and makeup areas ensure your talent looks camera-ready.

Perfect for: Emerging photographers, independent creators, and budget-conscious productions without compromising quality

5. Studio 557 Location: Kentish Town, North London

The private option: Just five minutes from Kentish Town tube, Studio 557 offers two completely private spaces.

Choose between 680 or 860 square foot rooms, both equipped with a wide selection of backdrops. These“Deep Spaces” offer complete privacy-perfect when discretion matters. Open until midnight, they're flexible for shoots that run late.

The extensive backdrop collection means you can achieve multiple looks in a single session without leaving the studio.

Perfect for: Portrait photography, influencer content, and productions requiring privacy

6. Pro Image Studio Location: East London

The best value: Pro Image Studio consistently receives praise for delivering high-end facilities at budget-friendly rates.

Studio A features a beautifully curved white infinity cove and mounted Colorama system-“enough space to photograph an elephant,” as they say. Studio B is unique in London: four large, fully decorated and furnished room sets offering incredible variety in a single location.

Multiple photographers have called it their favourite studio in London, praising the fantastic equipment, helpful owners, and unbeatable prices. The combination of professional gear, versatile spaces, and affordable rates makes it exceptional value.

Perfect for: Fashion shoots, magazine photography, and varied productions needing multiple looks

7. QUEST Studios London Location: London

The all-inclusive option: QUEST Studios simplifies your shoot with all lighting equipment included in the hire price.

Featuring a new 4×4.4 metre infinity cove, the studio includes all continuous and flash lighting equipment as standard. This all-inclusive approach eliminates surprise costs and makes budgeting straightforward. The hair wash basin, changing room, and three-phase power add professional touches.

Perfect for photographers who want a turnkey solution without renting separate equipment packages.

Perfect for: Product photography, fashion shoots, and productions wanting simplified all-in-one pricing

8. Gel Studio Location: London

The natural light specialist: This 30-square-metre affordable studio excels in natural light photography.

With high ceilings and beautiful natural light, Gel Studio creates that sought-after organic look. The stylish space includes a small changing room, clothing rail, steamer, full-length mirror, and makeup area-everything needed for efficient shoots.

The focus on natural light makes it ideal for lifestyle and portrait work where you want that soft, authentic quality.

Perfect for: Lifestyle photography, portraits, and content creation prioritising natural aesthetics