Imagine you have a beautiful, colourful drawing you made for your grandmother who lives very, very far away. You wish you could just fold it into a paper airplane and blow it across the ocean right into her hands. Now, imagine there was a magical bridge that could do that for real presents, like a special birthday cake, a cozy blanket, or even a fun spa day. That magical bridge has a name. It is called Silver Aisle .

Silver Aisle is the leading platform to send gifts to Sri Lanka. What does that mean? It means if you live in another country, but your heart is with someone in Sri Lanka, Silver Aisle helps you send them a wonderful gift to show you care. It's like having a best friend in Sri Lanka who can pick out the perfect present and deliver it with a big smile.

Whether it's a birthday surprise, a wedding gift for a new family, or just a“I miss you” hug in a box, Silver Aisle makes gift delivery in Sri Lanka easy and worry-free. They take away all the hard parts, so you can just focus on the happy part: making someone you love feel special.







A Wonderful Idea from a Young Superstar

Silver Aisle was created by an extremely smart and compassionate woman known as Yanika Amarasekara. In fact, she was so successful in her work that it was recognized as one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 in Asia in 2025. This is an enormous prize for a young person who is changing the world.

Yanika loved the way technology could tackle big issues, but she also had a keen eye for beautiful, elegant, fashionable things. She melded these two talents together to make Silver Aisle , a special gifting service that was different from others.

She noticed a problem: it was usually very complicated and a mess when people wanted to give lovely gift cards in Sri Lanka. It was similar to having to work out a complicated puzzle. Yanika was determined to solve that. She designed a stunning website that is easy to use and acts as a helpful guide to help you select the perfect gift and make sure it arrives on time.

Starting with Love Stories: The Wedding Gift Registry

When Silver Aisle first began, it started with love stories. It began as a wedding gift registry. Imagine a couple who are about to get married and start their new life together. They might need new plates for dinner, soft towels for their bathroom, or a nice kettle to make morning tea.

Before Silver Aisle, their friends and family might have a hard time knowing what to buy them. The couple might get five kettles and no plates. A wedding registry is like a wish list. The couple can put all the things they need and want on their very own Silver Aisle list.

Then, their loved ones, no matter where they are in the world, can go online and buy a gift from that list in just a few minutes. It's simple, it's fast, and it means the couple gets gifts they truly love and will use every day. It helps them build their new home, piece by piece, with love from all their family and friends.

Growing to Celebrate Everything.

Because Silver Aisle was so good at helping with weddings, people started asking,“Can you help with birthdays? Can you help with anniversaries?” The answer was a great big“YES.”

Silver Aisle grew and grew, like a beautiful tree spreading its branches. It became Sri Lanka's favourite gifting service for every single happy occasion you can think of. A new baby? Silver Aisle has the perfect soft toy. A big promotion at work? Silver Aisle has a stylish watch. Just because you love someone? Silver Aisle has a beautiful box of sweet treats.







Today, Silver Aisle has two main parts:

The Wonderful Wedding Registry: The all-in-one service that helps couples start their married life with everything they need.The Curated Gifting Platform for All Occasions: A giant, online gift shop full of amazing things for any reason to celebrate.

The Best of the Best: A Collection of Beautiful Things

Walking through the Silver Aisle website is like walking through the most wonderful museum of gifts. You won't find just anything there. Every single item, from a scented candle to a set of glasses, is chosen by Yanika herself.

She looks for things that are timeless, sophisticated, and elegant. Those are big words that mean the gifts are not just trendy for a week; they are beautiful and well-made so people will love them for a long, long time. She picks the finest brands, exclusive experiences, and items from small, special shops.

“I believe a gift is a messenger,” says Yanika.“It carries your love and your thoughtfulness. My job is to make sure that the messenger is beautiful, kind, and perfect for the person who receives it. We want every gift to feel like a warm hug from across the miles.”

What Kind of Gifts Can You Send?

Silver Aisle has so many different kinds of joy you can send. You can choose from:



Elegant Homeware: Things to make a house feel like a home. Think of soft blankets, pretty plates, and shiny lamps.

Lifestyle Essentials: Wonderful everyday items, like a great coffee maker or a stylish bag.

Indulgent Treats: Delicious foods like chocolates, special teas, and sweet hampers for someone with a sweet tooth.

Exclusive Experiences: This is a gift you can't wrap in a box. You can give someone a day at a spa to help them relax, or a weekend getaway to a beautiful hotel. It's a gift of a happy memory. Honeymoon and Getaway Options : For the wedding couple, they can even have their friends help pay for their fun honeymoon trip.

All of these gifts are brought together on one website that is easy to use, just like playing a fun game on a tablet.

Who is Silver Aisle For?

The company has a wonderful saying:“Silver Aisle is for those who have everything, except this.”

What does that mean? It means it's for the person who is hard to buy for because they seem to already have all the things. But what they don't have is the perfect, thoughtful, and stylish gift that you can find only on Silver Aisle. It's for people who appreciate beauty, quality, and the love behind a gift.

So, if you have someone in Sri Lanka you want to amaze and delight, Silver Aisle is your magical bridge. Wherever you are in the world, sending love home has never been easier, more beautiful, or more fun.

