Instant Protection Long-Term Elimination: The DIY System That Ends Bed Bug Infestations For Good

An Australian innovation is changing the way people fight bed bugs. The Bed Bug Barrier System providesfrom bites - and over the following weeks,

Instead of toxic sprays or expensive pest control visits, the Bed Bug Barrier method uses a combination of barrier traps , mattress covers , and Diatomaceous Earth (DE) - a natural mineral that destroys bed bugs by dehydration.

Once installed, the barriers immediately isolate the bed , preventing bed bugs from climbing up for a feed. Over time, as they attempt to reach their host, they're forced to crawl through DE powder , which kills them slowly but effectively. The result? Total elimination in a few weeks - and lasting protection for years.

“You're safe the moment the barriers are in place,” says founder Tony Abrahams , who created the Bed Bug Barrier after battling an infestation in his own accommodation business.“They can't reach you. And as they try, they die - without chemicals, fumes, or repeat treatments.”

How It Works

The moment you place the barriers under each bed leg, you create an instant physical block that stops bed bugs in their tracks. They simply can't climb the smooth inner walls of the trap or jump to reach you - it's game over for them. Your bed becomes a completely isolated“safe zone” where you can finally sleep without fear of being bitten.Unlike chemical sprays or heat treatments that take time to work, this protection is immediate. There's. You can make the bed, go to sleep, and know that every bed bug in the room is now trapped below, unable to reach you. It's the fastest way to take back control of your space - and your sleep.Over the following days and weeks, hungry bed bugs are drawn toward the bed but must cross a fine layer of. The powder damages their outer shell, dehydrating and killing them naturally. As more bugs emerge, they meet the same fate until the entire infestation is wiped out.Unlike chemical sprays that wear off,as long as it stays dry. Leave it in place, keep the bed isolated, and any new bed bugs that enter the room will die the same way - giving you lasting, low-maintenance protection.



The system's effectiveness has been independently tested by Rutgers University , showing 100% success in preventing bed bugs from reaching the bed. Hotels, councils, and homeowners across Australia now use it as a non-toxic, DIY alternative to costly pest control.

“It's the only method that protects instantly and eliminates completely - all without poison,” says Abrahams.“Set it up once and you can forget about bed bugs.”

With pest control prices climbing and infestations spreading faster than ever, Bed Bug Barrier is empowering Australians to take control - safely, affordably, and permanently

