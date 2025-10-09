New York, NY - The Law Office of Ryan Besinque ( ) announced a comprehensive public advisory on when and how courts in New York may permit electronic service of divorce papers, led by New York City divorce attorney Ryan Besinque, Esq. The guidance explains how email, text, or social media service can move a stalled case forward when traditional personal delivery proves impracticable, while remaining compliant with New York Domestic Relations Law and the Civil Practice Law and Rules.

New York City divorce attorney insights in the advisory underscore that personal service remains the default under Domestic Relations Law §232(a), given the high stakes in matrimonial actions. When personal delivery cannot be achieved despite diligent efforts, courts may consider alternatives allowed by the CPLR, including substitute service under CPLR 308(2), nail and mail under CPLR 308(4), and publication under CPLR 315. Crucially, CPLR 308(5) authorizes court-ordered methods tailored to the circumstances, provided the approach is reasonably calculated to provide actual notice consistent with due process.

The guidance further explains how litigants can present a strong record for court approval when seeking electronic service. New York City divorce attorney analysis emphasizes the need to document exhaustive attempts at traditional service, show that personal, substitute, and nail and mail methods are impracticable, and demonstrate that the proposed electronic channel is active and controlled by the defendant. Courts often require evidence such as recent message threads, responsive communications, or usage indicators that make actual notice likely. Judges may also direct layered outreach, such as repeated electronic transmissions on a weekly schedule combined with telephone or text notifications, to bolster reliability.

In addition, the advisory reviews illustrative precedent, including the 2015 decision in Baidoo v. Blood-Dzraku, where the court authorized service of a divorce summons via Facebook private message after finding no viable alternative and concluding that the account belonged to, and was regularly used by, the defendant. The decision highlights the judiciary's willingness to adapt service methods to modern communication realities when the record shows that the approach will reasonably apprise the defendant of the action. The Law Office of Ryan Besinque notes that proposals have surfaced to modernize Domestic Relations Law §232, but until any statutory change occurs, electronic service remains a case-specific remedy granted only by court order.

The advisory concludes with a practical roadmap for filing a motion for alternate service. It details the evidentiary showing courts expect, the importance of presenting detailed affidavits from process servers and investigators, and the value of corroborating digital communications that link the account or number to the defendant. For parties facing evasive behavior or unknown whereabouts, these steps provide a clear, court-tested path to keep proceedings on track without sacrificing due process.

