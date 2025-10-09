Batchoutput PDF Now Supports Macos Tahoe: PDF Print Automation Solution

MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions releases BatchOutput PDF 3.1.5, a compatibility update which adds support for macOS 26 Tahoe released recently by Apple. The only tool for PDF print automation on the Mac market, the software processes PDF from watched hot folders, saving users the time and hassle of printing PDFs manually. BatchOutput PDF supports all existing print functions while also offering variable page slugs, which helps user identify their printed pages quickly and easily.

The new update adds support for the recently released macOS 26 Tahoe and is offered as a free update to licensed users of BatchOutput PDF 3.

"This is one of those apps that you never knew you needed until you spend a day using it," says Glen Saville of the eponymous design firm in Hornchurch, UK. "If you handle a large number of PDFs daily this will save you time, without a doubt."

BatchOutput PDF streamlines printing tasks by bypassing the standard print dialog , which allows users to continue their computer activities uninterrupted. The program operates in the background, enabling users to carry on with their work or take breaks while it prints PDF files automatically. It is also suitable for overnight printing, as users can initiate the process and retrieve the completed job the following morning.

BatchOutput PDF offers a number of time-saving features such as:

-Automatic PDF printing from watched hot folders

-Hot folders for different print settings

-A separate mode for processing user-selected batches of PDFs

-Customizable variable page slugs for easy identification of printed pages

-The ability to provide password for encrypted PDFs

-Printer tray selection based on document text

-Detailed output history

Alongside a single-user version, Zevrix also offers BatchOutput PDF Server which caters to unlimited users on a network.

Pricing and Availability:

BatchOutput PDF can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$24.95 (Server version $99.95), as well as from Mac App Store and authorized resellers. The update is free for licensed users of version 3. Users of earlier versions can upgrade at half the price. Trial is also available for download. BatchOutput PDF supports macOS 10.9-26.x.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs.

For more information, visit .