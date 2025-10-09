Bowles Hearing Care Services Welcomes Dr. Lauren Putira As New Audiologist In Huntersville

MENAFN - GetNews)



With a strong focus on personalized care, Bowles Hearing Care Services introduces Dr. Lauren Putira to the Huntersville community, offering advanced hearing solutions and local expertise.

Bowles Hearing Care Services, PC has announced the addition of Dr. Lauren Putira as the newest Huntersville audiologist , strengthening the practice's commitment to serving patients across North Carolina with advanced hearing care. Dr. Putira brings a dedication to patient-centered solutions, ensuring individuals in Huntersville and surrounding areas have access to high-quality hearing evaluations and treatment options.

Hearing loss often develops gradually, making it difficult for people to recognize until it begins to affect daily life. Conversations in busy places, background noise, or the simple sounds of nature can fade over time. By offering expert evaluation and modern technology, Bowles Hearing Care Services helps patients rediscover the sounds that matter most. Dr. Putira joins the Huntersville team at a pivotal time, expanding the clinic's ability to meet growing community needs.

The arrival of Dr. Putira underscores the organization's commitment to connecting patients with audiologists who combine medical expertise with an understanding of how hearing health affects every aspect of life. Her approach is rooted in listening to patient concerns, identifying the source of hearing challenges, and guiding individuals through solutions that match both lifestyle and budget.







Bowles Hearing Care Services has long been recognized for making hearing care approachable and accessible. With locations in Charlotte, Hickory, Mooresville, and Huntersville, the practice emphasizes more than just testing and technology. Each appointment is built around education and partnership, allowing patients to make informed decisions about treatment. The addition of Dr. Putira in Huntersville ensures that local residents benefit from a trusted professional who is dedicated to helping them stay connected to their families, communities, and environments.

Hearing loss has been linked to wider health concerns, including cognitive decline, isolation, and even an increased risk of falls. For this reason, timely hearing evaluations are an essential part of overall health monitoring. Bowles Hearing Care Services provides advanced diagnostic testing, individualized hearing aid fittings, and ongoing support to help patients adapt to their hearing solutions successfully.

Today's hearing aids and assistive devices are more discreet and powerful than ever before, making them an important tool for those experiencing difficulty. Under the care of professionals like Dr. Putira, patients in Huntersville can expect thoughtful guidance in choosing the right technology, along with adjustments and follow-up care to achieve the best results.

Founded with the mission to help people rediscover the joy of sound, Bowles Hearing Care Services, PC has built a reputation for personalized hearing care throughout the Charlotte region. The practice specializes in hearing testing, treatment planning, and advanced hearing technology, always with a focus on improving quality of life for patients. More information about the Huntersville location can be found at Huntersville audiologist.

To learn more about the practice and its services, visit Bowles Hearing Care Services .