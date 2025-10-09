Bay Baby Produce Unveils Bold New Painted Pumpkin Line And Expanded Wholesale Reach

Skagit Valley - Bay Baby Produce is proud to announce the launch of its latest collection of custom-painted pumpkins, bringing artistry and seasonal flair to homes, retailers, and decorators across the United States. This year's lineup builds on the company's 25+ year reputation as a leader in ornamental pumpkins and continues its commitment to quality, creativity, and sustainability.

Artistic Innovation Meets Pumpkin Farming

Bay Baby Produce farms over 700 acres in the Skagit River Delta, growing a wide variety of real pumpkins, decorative ornamentals, white pumpkins , and certified organic winter squash. From that strong agricultural foundation, they have developed a signature painted pumpkin line that merges farm-to-door handling with unique style.

Their new collection features bold designs including painted silhouette pumpkins, White Luna Silhouette styles, Day of the Dead / Día de Muertos themes, Sporticulture licensed pumpkins, and expanded pumpkin paint activity kits for DIY enthusiasts. Each painted pumpkin is carefully decorated after harvest, with attention to color, finish, and durability.

To showcase their new offerings, Bay Baby Produce will be exhibiting at major trade events, spotlighting the premium painted pumpkins as a key destination product in fall décor.

Strengthening Wholesale & Retail Partnerships

While Bay Baby sells online, its painted pumpkins are also available in physical retail outlets across the country. Customers can locate partner stores via the“Where to Find Us” page on our website. This dual approach ensures fans of their brand-whether in local communities or across the U.S.-can access both their edible squash and ornamental lines.

They are ramping up wholesale distribution for the new painted designs, making it easier for florists, home decor shops, garden centers, and seasonal retailers to stock high-quality, eye-catching pumpkin décor. With sustainable farming practices, careful packing, and a design-forward mindset, Bay Baby Produce's pumpkins serve as both decorative accent and storytelling piece on the shelf.

Why Bay Baby's Painted Pumpkins Stand Out



Seed to Sprout Care: From planting to packing, every stage is managed in-house to maintain quality.

Artistry + Durability: Painted designs are created to emphasize color contrast, crisp lines, and finishes that hold up during handling.

Variety for Every Aesthetic: Whether a minimalist white silhouette, bold licensed sports design, or traditional seasonal motif, there is style for every decor vision. Engaging for DIY Enthusiasts: Our pumpkin paint activity kits allow consumers to personalize their pumpkins or gift creative projects.

Looking Ahead

As fall approaches, Bay Baby Produce invites decorators, retailers, and pumpkin enthusiasts to explore its new offerings, plan their seasonal displays, and experience painted pumpkins in a new light. Whether for Halloween, harvest-themed interiors, or seasonal installments in stores, our painted pumpkin line is intended to spark creativity and delight.

To view the lineup, locate partner stores, or order direct for wholesale, visit BayBabyProduce today.

About Bay Baby Produce:

Bay Baby Produce, located in the Skagit River Delta of Washington's Pacific Northwest, brings creativity and sustainability to farming. Specializing in custom-painted decorative pumpkins, organic winter squash, and unique ornamentals, they craft products that celebrate quality and charm. Committed to sustainable practices and preserving the Skagit Valley's rich agricultural heritage, Bay Baby Produce delivers farm-fresh, beautifully curated offerings from seed to doorstep.