Health In Tech (NASDAQ: HIT) Accelerates AI And Blockchain Platforms In $4.5T Healthcare Market More Stocks Inside

Health In Tech Inc. (Nasdaq: HIT) , a rapidly advancing Insurtech company leveraging AI and blockchain to modernize healthcare administration, is showcasing its enhanced Do It Yourself Benefit System (eDIYBS) at the upcoming SIIA National Conference , October 12–14, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. The announcement follows the company's recent strategic Letter of Intent (LOI) with AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON) to co-develop HITChain , a blockchain-powered healthcare insurance claims platform built on The Open Network (TON) .

Modernizing Healthcare Administration

Together, these initiatives position Health In Tech at the intersection of two powerful trends - AI-driven automation and blockchain transparency - targeting the inefficiencies that drain more than $300 billion annually from U.S. healthcare claims and benefits administration.

The upgraded eDIYBS platform now supports mid- and large-sized employers (150+ employees) , allowing brokers to instantly create up to 12 plan designs and four-tier rates in minutes instead of weeks. Meanwhile, HITChain aims to eliminate fraud, reduce errors, and establish a decentralized, immutable claims ecosystem that improves trust among insurers, providers, and employers.

Building the Future of Insurtech

“ HITChain is more than technology-it's a blueprint for transforming healthcare claims into a faster, more transparent, and trusted system, ” said Tim Johnson, CEO of Health In Tech .“At the same time, our enhanced eDIYBS platform empowers brokers and TPAs to compete with unprecedented speed and flexibility. Together, these innovations redefine what's possible in self-funded healthcare.”

With healthcare representing a $4.5 trillion U.S. market , Health In Tech's combined AI and blockchain strategy creates a first-mover advantage in modernizing how insurance is quoted, underwritten, and processed-unlocking new recurring revenue opportunities and long-term shareholder value.

