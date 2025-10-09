Automotive Blockchain Market Forecasted To Reach USD 2.68 Billion By 2030, Driven By Supply-Chain Transparency And Battery Passport Trends Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Automotive Blockchain Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the automotive blockchain market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The automotive blockchain market is on track for vigorous expansion, with the market valued at approximately USD 0.84 billion in 2025 and expected to climb to USD 2.68 billion by 2030. reflecting a solid 26.11% CAGR. This surge reflects growing adoption of distributed‐ledger technology across the automotive value chain. Stakeholders from parts suppliers to OEMs are turning to blockchain to secure data, track provenance, and streamline compliance. As the industry navigates challenges around counterfeit components, regulatory mandates for battery tracking, and increasing data security needs in connected vehicles, the automotive blockchain market size is set to expand rapidly. This press release offers a snapshot of market trends, segmentation, key players, and strategic dynamics drawn from the Mordor Intelligence study.

Key Trends in Automotive Blockchain Market

Supply-Chain Transparency & Anti-Counterfeit Focus: One of the central use cases pushing adoption is improved traceability across multi-tier supply chains. Blockchain enables immutable records of parts origin and movement, helping reduce fraud and counterfeit risks. In 2024, supply chain and logistics applications accounted for a significant share of the market. As regulators and OEMs demand greater visibility, more of the automotive blockchain market growth will stem from this domain.

Battery Passport Mandates for EVs: Regulatory moves, especially in Europe, requiring battery passports by 2027 are spurring blockchain use. Through these passports, every battery cell component must be traceable over its lifecycle. This requirement is prompting automotive firms to adopt blockchain platforms to track cobalt, anode, cathode, recycled content and emissions data. This trend is cited as a growth driver in the automotive blockchain market analysis.

Data Security in Connected & Autonomous Vehicles: Modern vehicles generate and exchange massive volumes of data. To protect these flows especially for vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-infrastructure, and over-the-air updates blockchain is coming into play for authentication, audit trails, and tamper resistance. The need for secure data architectures is cited as another force underpinning the automotive blockchain market trends.

Rise of Hybrid & Private Blockchain Architectures: While fully public blockchains face limitations in throughput and confidentiality, hybrid or private/permissioned models are favored in automotive contexts. In 2024, private networks held nearly half the share of the automotive blockchain market, with hybrid architectures showing strong projected CAGR. This architectural flexibility supports both proprietary data and regulatory transparency.

Shared Mobility & Usage-Based Models: As shared mobility services grow, managing revenue splits, usage logs, and identity becomes more complex. Blockchain aids in automating contracts and ensuring trust among multiple parties. The mobility model segment sees blockchain enabling new business models in shared fleets and commercial use cases, contributing to overall automotive blockchain market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Manufacturing

Supply Chain and Logistics

Financing and Payments

Insurance and Usage-Based

Mobility Services

Vehicle/Battery Passport

Others

By End User

OEMs

Tier-1 Suppliers

Mobility-as-a-Service Providers

Insurance Companies

Vehicle Owners/Drivers

Dealerships and Service Centers

Regulators and Authorities

By Blockchain Type

Public Blockchain

Private/Permissioned Blockchain

Consortium Blockchain

Hybrid Blockchain

By Mobility Model

Personal Mobility

Shared Mobility

Commercial and Logistics Fleet

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia pacific

Middle east & Africa

Key Players in Automotive Blockchain Market

Microsoft Corporation

BigchainDB GmbH

IBM Corporation

Accenture plc

Tech Mahindra Limited

Conclusion

The automotive blockchain market is heading toward a more mature stage, anchored by clear, practical use cases especially in supply chain transparency, battery passports, and secure data exchange in modern vehicles. The projected rise from USD 0.84 billion in 2025 to USD 2.68 billion by 2030 underscores strong underlying demand.

Companies wanting to participate should focus on modular and interoperable architectures, align with regulatory frameworks (especially in battery tracking and data privacy), and form partnerships across the ecosystem. As blockchain becomes part of the foundational infrastructure of the automotive world, its influence will extend from factory floors to roads and data networks. The automotive blockchain market growth is not just quantitative it signals the shift toward more transparent, secure, and connected mobility systems.

