In August 2025, Valneva Austria GmbH conducted a clinical trial will be to evaluate persistence of antibodies annually from 1 to 10 years after the single immunization with VLA1553. The secondary objective is to evaluate long-term safety 6 months to 2 years after the single immunization with VLA1553.

Chikungunya Overview

Chikungunya virus (CHIKV) is an arthropod-borne alphavirus primarily transmitted by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, and is responsible for causing Chikungunya fever-an acute febrile illness marked by high fever, maculopapular rash, myalgia, and, most notably, severe and often incapacitating arthralgia. The name ""Chikungunya"" is derived from the Makonde language, meaning ""to become contorted,"" reflecting the stooped posture of sufferers due to joint pain. While the acute phase of the illness typically resolves within a week, a significant number of patients develop chronic, relapsing arthritis or arthralgia that can persist for months or even years, mimicking inflammatory rheumatic conditions.

Chikungunya Emerging Drugs Profile

HydroVax-005 CHIKV: Najit Technologies, Inc.

HydroVax-005 CHIKV, developed by Najit Technologies, Inc., is an investigational inactivated vaccine candidate for the prevention of chikungunya virus (CHIKV) infection. The vaccine utilizes a novel site-directed hydrogen peroxide-based inactivation method (the HydroVax platform) that preserves key neutralizing epitopes on the virus, resulting in robust immune responses and protection in preclinical models, outperforming traditional inactivation techniques like heat or UV that can damage these epitopes. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Chikungunya.

