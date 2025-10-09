Zika Virus Infection Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: Emerging Therapies, Clinical Developments, And Drug Insights By Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Zika Virus Infection Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 12+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in the Zika Virus Infection pipeline landscape. It covers the Zika Virus Infection Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Zika Virus Infection Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Zika Virus Infection Pipeline Report



On 25 September 2025, ModernaTX Inc . announced a clinical study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and reactogenicity of 2 dose levels of messenger RNA (mRNA)-1893 Zika vaccine in comparison to a placebo control in healthy participants who are flavivirus-seronegative and in participants who are flavivirus-seropositive.

DelveInsight's Zika Virus Infection Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 12+ active players working to develop 12+ pipeline therapies for Zika Virus Infection treatment.

The leading Zika Virus Infection Companies such as Cerus Corporation, ModernaTX Inc. and others. Promising Zika Virus Infection Pipeline Therapies such as mRNA-1893, GLS-5700 and others.

The Zika Virus Infection Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Zika Virus Infection Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Zika Virus Infection.

Zika Virus Infection Overview

Zika fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease caused by Zika virus (ZIKV), consisting of mild fever, rash (mostly maculo-papular), headaches, arthralgia, myalgia, asthenia, and non-purulent conjunctivitis, occurring about two to seven days after the mosquito vector bite. Zika is spread mostly by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito (Ae. aegypti and Ae. albopictus).

Zika Virus Infection Emerging Drugs Profile

mRNA-1893: Moderna Therapeutics

mRNA-1893 contains an mRNA sequence encoding for the structural proteins of the Zika virus and is designed to cause cells to secrete virus-like particles, mimicking the response of the cell after natural infection. The drug is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of Zika Virus Infection. In August 2019, Moderna announced that the US FDA has granted Fast Track designation for its investigational Zika vaccine (mRNA-1893) for the prevention of Zika virus infection in healthy adults.

GLS-5700: GeneOne Life Science

GLS-5700 is a DNA vaccine encoding the pre-membrane and envelop (prM-E) proteins of Zika virus (ZIKV). It is being developed by Geneone life science for Zika Virus Infection and is currently in Phase I stage of development.

The Zika Virus Infection Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Zika Virus Infection with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Zika Virus Infection Treatment.

Zika Virus Infection Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Zika Virus Infection Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Zika Virus Infection market.

Zika Virus Infection Companies

Cerus Corporation, ModernaTX Inc. and others.

Zika Virus Infection Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Parenteral

Intravitreal

Subretinal

Topical Molecule Type

Zika Virus Infection Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

Scope of the Zika Virus Infection Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Zika Virus Infection Companies- Cerus Corporation, ModernaTX Inc. and others.

Zika Virus Infection Pipeline Therapies- mRNA-1893, GLS-5700 and others.

Zika Virus Infection Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Zika Virus Infection Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryZika Virus Infection: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentZika Virus Infection – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)mRNA 1893: Moderna TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Tyzivumab: Tychan/WuXi BiologicsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsEMX 001: Emergex VaccinesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsZika Virus Infection Key CompaniesZika Virus Infection Key ProductsZika Virus Infection- Unmet NeedsZika Virus Infection- Market Drivers and BarriersZika Virus Infection- Future Perspectives and ConclusionZika Virus Infection Analyst ViewsAppendix

