Miami, Florida - Oct 9, 2025 - Ibogaine by David Dardashti today announced the launch of an innovative treatment protocol focusing exclusively on trauma, utilizing Ibogaine therapy combined with cutting-edge research into Jungian archetypes. This approach is designed for trauma patients who do not struggle with addiction, offering a specialized "cognitive rewind" experience for deep, lasting psychological healing.

While Ibogaine has been widely recognized for its efficacy in interrupting opioid addiction, the center acknowledges its profound, untapped potential in addressing psychological trauma as a primary condition. Ibogaine by David Dardashti is dedicating its second specialized facility entirely to trauma-only patients, underscoring a commitment to this distinct and critical area of mental health.

"The profound introspective phase of Ibogaine allows patients to revisit the origin of their psychological wounds from an objective, third-person perspective," says David dardashti. "It's like pressing a 'rewind' button on the brain, enabling a comprehensive life review where the emotional signature of the trauma is neutralized, allowing for rational processing and narrative reorganization."

Enhanced Protocol with Jungian Archetypes

A key differentiator of this protocol is the integration of David Dardashti's pioneering research on Jungian archetypes. This research is used to develop a more profound and tailored treatment plan. By applying Jungian principles, therapists can better guide patients in interpreting their Ibogaine-induced visions, which often manifest as symbolic narratives. This allows for a deeper, more complete resolution of traumatic experiences-whether they stem from war trauma, physical abuse, bullying, betrayal, or complex developmental trauma.

For instance, a patient might revisit a memory-such as a childhood failure at archery-and see it not as a personal indictment, but as an isolated event that the adult mind can now view with compassion, thus dissolving decades-old core negative beliefs.

The Importance of a Trusted Companion

The center strongly emphasizes the need for holistic support. A vital component of the treatment protocol is that the patient must have a trusted family member or friend present during the journey.

"Healing trauma is not a solitary process," explains David Dardashti. "A trusted companion provides a crucial anchor of familiar support during the pre-treatment preparation and, most importantly, during the challenging integration phase. Their presence helps validate the patient's new insights and facilitates the transition of therapeutic breakthroughs into sustainable, real-world changes."

Precision Dosing and Long-Term Healing

Treatment is strictly personalized, beginning with a rigorous medical and cardiac (EKG) screening to ensure safety. Precision dosing is meticulously calculated based on physiological factors as well as the unique psychological profile of the trauma: its intensity, longevity, and complexity.

Following the initial session, booster treatments are available to continue the introspective process. Furthermore, noribogaine, the long-acting metabolite of Ibogaine, remains active in the body for weeks. This long-term presence supports sustained healing, often providing enhanced energy and intuitive clarity, enabling the individual to instinctively make better, healthier choices that align with their new life trajectory.

About Ibogaine by David Dardashti:

Ibogaine by David Dardashti is a leading medical facility specializing in advanced, safe, and personalized psychedelic-assisted therapy. Led by pioneering research, the center is dedicated to providing profound healing experiences for individuals seeking to overcome complex psychological challenges.

