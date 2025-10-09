Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline Drugs Insights Report 2025: Emerging Therapies, Clinical Developments, And Drug Insights By Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Heart Failure pipeline landscape. It covers the Chronic Heart Failure pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Chronic Heart Failure pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 08 October 2025, Yale University announced a study is to determine the effects on heart failure signs and symptoms of the use of either ertugliflozin, metolazone or placebo, in conjunction with intravenous loop diuretic use in acute settings and chronic oral loop diuretic therapy.

On 08 October 2025, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals conducted a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of a Single Dose of REGN5381, an NPR1 Monoclonal Antibody Agonist, in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction.

On 07 October 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim organized a study is open to adults with chronic heart failure (HF) who have a reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) of less than 40%. People can join the study if they have been diagnosed with chronic HF at least 3 months before the study. The purpose of this study is to find out whether a medicine called vicadrostat, in combination with another medicine called empagliflozin, helps people with chronic heart failure.

On 03 October 2025, Cardurion Pharmaceuticals Inc . announced a study is to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of tovinontrine compared to placebo to lower NT-proBNP in patients with chronic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Chronic Heart Failure Overview

Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) is a major public health problem in industrialized societies with an incidence approaching 10 per 1,000 population after age 65 and an age-dependent prevalence of less than 1% between ages 45-55, 2-5% between ages 65-75, and approximately 10% for patients aged 80 years or more. Heart Failure is a complex clinical syndrome characterized by the inability of the heart to provide the cardiac output needed by the organism at normal end-diastolic ventricular pressures. Ventricular dysfunction limits exercise tolerance and may impair the quality of life of affected individuals. Clinically, forward failure of the heart leads to low blood pressure and fatigue, while backward failure results in dyspnea and fluid retention, which may lead to pulmonary congestion, pleural effusions, peripheral edema, as well as impairment of hepatic, gastric, and renal function.

Chronic Heart Failure Emerging Drugs Profile

Neucardin: Zensun (Shanghai) Sci & Tech

Neucardin is a. Recombinant human neuregulin-1 (Neucardin), developed by Zensun, is a novel genetically engineered biologic used in the treatment of mild and moderate chronic heart failure (CHF). The advantage of Neucardin® is that it can specifically target the cardiac muscle cell, repair the cell structure and improve function during heart contraction and relaxation, thereby improving cardiac function and reversing pathological ventricular remodeling, and significantly reducing death rate and readmission rate while improving the quality of life. In August 2019, Zensun USA, Inc., announced that the investigation of NEUCARDIN, its Recombinant human neuregulin-1 fragment, received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the potential treatment of Chronic Heart Failure (CHF). NEUCARDIN, the lead drug candidate from the company's cardiac therapy program, was also recently granted“priority review” for its conditional approval application in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) (formerly the CFDA).

Omecamtiv Mecarbil: Cytokinetics

Omecamtiv mecarbil is an investigational, selective, small molecule cardiac myosin activator, the first of a novel class of myotropes1 designed to directly target the contractile mechanisms of the heart, binding to and recruiting more cardiac myosin heads to interact with actin during systole. Omecamtiv mecarbil is designed to increase the number of active actin-myosin cross bridges during each cardiac cycle and consequently augment the impaired contractility that is associated with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Preclinical research has shown that omecamtiv mecarbil increases cardiac contractility without increasing intracellular myocyte calcium concentrations or myocardial oxygen consumption.

Rexlemestrocel-L (Revascor): Mesoblast

Revascor consists of 150 million mesenchymal precursor cells (MPCs) administered by direct injection into the heart muscle in patients suffering from CHF and progressive loss of heart function. MPCs release a range of factors when triggered by specific receptor-ligand interactions within damaged tissue. Based on preclinical data, it is believed that these factors induce functional cardiac recovery by simultaneous activation of multiple pathways, including induction of endogenous vascular network formation, reduction in harmful inflammation, reduction in cardiac scarring and fibrosis, and regeneration of heart muscle through activation of tissue precursors. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Chronic Heart Failure.

