Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Drugs Insights Report 2025: Emerging Therapies, Clinical Developments, And Drug Insights By Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline landscape. It covers the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline? Click here to explore the therapies and trials making headlines @ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report



On 08 October 2025, Mediar Therapeutics conducted a Phase 2a, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of the Safety and Efficacy of MTX-463 in Participants with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Participants with IPF who meet the study's inclusion and exclusion criteria will be randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive MTX-463 or a matching placebo by intravenous (IV) infusion. Concomitant use of one of the approved IPF therapies, pifenidone or nintedanib, is permitted, and it is expected that about half the study population will be on one of those medications.

On 07 October 2025, Calluna Pharma AS conducted a clinical trial is to learn if the investigational drug CAL101 can help prevent further decline in lung function in adults with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Researchers will compare CAL101 with placebo to compare change from baseline in forced vital capacity (FVC). Participants will be randomly assigned to a study group that will receive an IV infusion of either the study medication or placebo about once a month for 6 months.

On 07 October 2025, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals organized a study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of ARO-MMP7 in normal healthy volunteers (NHVs) and in participants with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The study will initiate with NHVs receiving single ascending doses of ARO-MMP7. Following evaluation of safety and pharmacodynamic (PD) data, participants will receive multiple doses of ARO-MMP7.

On 02 October 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim conducted a study is open to people with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) or progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). They can only take part if they have completed treatment in a previous study with a medicine called nerandomilast or BI 1015550.

DelveInsight's Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment.

The leading Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies such as FibroGen, United Therapeutics, Bellerophon Therapeutics, MediciNova, Novartis, Endeavor BioMedicines, Pliant Therapeutics, Nitto Denko, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Calliditas Therapeutics, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, PureTech Health, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Galecto Biotech AB, CSL Behring, Celgene Pharmaceutical, Vicore Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Guangdong Raynovent, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Metagone Biotech, AstraZeneca, Lung Therapeutics, Bridge Biotherapeutics, Kinarus AG, Insmed, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Annapurna Bio, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ark Biosciences, Ocean Biomedical and others. Promising Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapies such as Pirfenidone, Deupirfenidone, SC1011, TTI-101, Pamrevlumab, PLN-74809, GSK3915393 , and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis? Dive into the full pipeline insights @ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Clinical Trials Assessment

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a lung disorder where there is scarring of the lungs from an unknown cause. It is usually a progressive disease with a poor long-term prognosis. The classic features of the disorder include progressive dyspnea and a nonproductive cough. Pulmonary function tests usually reveal restrictive impairment and diminished carbon monoxide diffusing capacity. Environmental factors like smoking, chronic aspiration, or viral infections, along with advancing age, can lead to respiratory alveolar epithelial injury and are thought to be the likely driving factors for the pathogenesis of IPF. With an epithelial injury, there is an activation of fibroblasts and dysregulated repair of the alveolar epithelium. When this leads to increased matrix deposition in the lung interstitium and scarring, there is a destruction of lung architecture that results in pulmonary fibrosis.[7] The destruction of lung architecture impairs gas exchange and will progress to hypoxic respiratory failure, a hallmark of advanced disease.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Drugs Profile

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

Pamrevlumab is a proprietary therapeutic antibody developed by FibroGen to inhibit the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a common factor in chronic fibrotic and proliferative disorders characterized by persistent and excessive scarring that can lead to organ dysfunction and failure. Pamrevlumab represents a potential treatment for a broad array of fibrotic and proliferative disorders that affect organ systems throughout the body. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Tipelukast: MediciNova

MN-001 (tipelukast) is a novel, orally bioavailable small molecule compound which exerts its effects through several mechanisms to produce its anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory activity in preclinical models, including leukotriene (LT) receptor antagonism, inhibition of phosphodiesterases (PDE) (mainly 3 and 4), and inhibition of 5-lipoxygenase (5-LO). The 5-LO/LT pathway has been postulated as a pathogenic factor in fibrosis development and MN-001's inhibitory effect on 5-LO and the 5-LO/LT pathway is considered to be a novel approach to treat fibrosis. MN-001 has been shown to down-regulate expression of genes that promote fibrosis including LOXL2, Collagen Type 1 and TIMP-1. MN-001 has also been shown to down-regulate expression of genes that promote inflammation including CCR2 and MCP-1. In addition, histopathological data shows that MN-001 reduces fibrosis in multiple animal models. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan-drug designation to MN-001 (tipelukast) for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of IPF.

PLN-74809: Pliant Therapeutics

PLN-74809 is an oral small-molecule dual-selective inhibitor of αvβ6 and αvβ1 integrins for the treatment of IPF. While present at very low levels in healthy tissues, these integrins are upregulated in the lungs of IPF patients where they activate TGF-β, a key driver of the fibrotic process. Blocking these integrins is designed to stop TGF-β activation, potentially halting the growth of scar tissue. PLN-74809 has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in IPF. The company has completed enrollment in the Phase 2a clinical trial of PLN-74809 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and announced positive data from the trial.

HZN-825: Horizon Pharmaceuticals

HZN-825 is an oral selective LPAR1 antagonist that has shown early signs of clinical impact in systemic sclerosis. LPAR1 signaling has been implicated in fibrosis and inflammation, and preclinical and clinical evidence support the antifibrotic potential of LPAR1 antagonism across multiple organ systems, including both lung and skin. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Brilaroxazine: Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Brilaroxazine, a novel serotonin-dopamine modulator with multifaceted activities has the potential to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Serotonin (5-HT) signaling plays a key role, via 5-HT2A/2B/7 receptors, in the vasoactive effect on pulmonary arteries and lung myofibroblast actions. Brilaroxazine displays a high affinity and functional activity for the 5-HT2A/2B/7 receptors and moderate affinity for the serotonin transporter. Brilaroxazine's effects on vascular fibrosis (5-HT2B receptor), proliferation (5-H2A/2B receptor), relaxation (5-HT2A receptor), inflammation (5-HT7 receptor), and pro-inflammatory cytokines have created interest in the potential to treat IPF. Brilaroxazine was evaluated in a bleomycin (BLM)-induced rat model of IPF receiving either brilaroxazine 15 mg twice daily for 21 days starting at day 1 (BT) or at day 10 (BI) and demonstrated efficacy with significant improvements in key endpoints in the bleomycin (BLM)-induced rat model of IPF. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of IPF.

If you're tracking ongoing Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read. Tap to see the breakthroughs @ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Drugs

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies

FibroGen, United Therapeutics, Bellerophon Therapeutics, MediciNova, Novartis, Endeavor BioMedicines, Pliant Therapeutics, Nitto Denko, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Calliditas Therapeutics, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, PureTech Health, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Galecto Biotech AB, CSL Behring, Celgene Pharmaceutical, Vicore Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Guangdong Raynovent, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Metagone Biotech, AstraZeneca, Lung Therapeutics, Bridge Biotherapeutics, Kinarus AG, Insmed, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Annapurna Bio, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ark Biosciences, Ocean Biomedical and others.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Parenteral

Intravitreal

Subretinal Topical

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report covers it all – check it out now @ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies- FibroGen, United Therapeutics, Bellerophon Therapeutics, MediciNova, Novartis, Endeavor BioMedicines, Pliant Therapeutics, Nitto Denko, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Calliditas Therapeutics, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, PureTech Health, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Galecto Biotech AB, CSL Behring, Celgene Pharmaceutical, Vicore Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Guangdong Raynovent, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Metagone Biotech, AstraZeneca, Lung Therapeutics, Bridge Biotherapeutics, Kinarus AG, Insmed, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Annapurna Bio, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ark Biosciences, Ocean Biomedical and others.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapies- Pirfenidone, Deupirfenidone, SC1011, TTI-101, Pamrevlumab, PLN-74809, GSK3915393 , and others.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Stay ahead in Healthcare Research – discover what's next for the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryIdiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentIdiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Pamrevlumab: FibroGenDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Tipelukast: MediciNovaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Brilaroxazine: Reviva PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsIdiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Key CompaniesIdiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Key ProductsIdiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis- Unmet NeedsIdiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis- Market Drivers and BarriersIdiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionIdiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Analyst ViewsIdiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.