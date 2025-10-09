Osteoporosis Pipeline Drugs Insights Report 2025: Emerging Therapies, Clinical Developments, And Drug Insights By Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Osteoporosis Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 35+ pipeline drugs in Osteoporosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In September 2025, Amgen conducted a study to evaluate the efficacy of Prolia on lumbar spine BMD at 12 months.

DelveInsight's Osteoporosis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 35+ pipeline therapies for Osteoporosis treatment.

Osteoporosis Overview

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that develops when bone mineral density and bone mass decreases, or when the quality or structure of bone changes. This can lead to a decrease in bone strength that can increase the risk of fractures (broken bones). Osteoporosis is a“silent” disease because a person typically do not have symptoms, and may not even know that they have the disease until they break a bone.

Osteoporosis Emerging Drugs

AVT03: Alvotech

AVT03 is a human monoclonal antibody and a biosimilar candidate to Prolia and Xgeva (denosumab). Denosumab targets and binds with high affinity and specificity to the RANK ligand membrane protein, preventing the RANK ligand/RANK interaction from occurring, resulting in reduced osteoclast numbers and function, thereby decreasing bone resorption and cancer-induced bone destruction. AVT03 is an investigational product and has not received regulatory approval in any country. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of osteoporosis.

TST002: Transcenta Holding

TST002 (Blosozumab) is a humanized anti-sclerostin monoclonal antibody as a drug candidate for osteoporosis and other bone loss diseases. It has a dual effect possessing both anabolic and anti-resorptive effects, which stimulates bone formation and inhibits bone absorption, resulting in fast increase in bone mineral density and bone strength. Blocking sclerostin activity in human treated with anti-sclerostin antibody or with naturally occurring genetic deletion has been shown to be an effective approach in increasing bone mineral density (BMD) and reducing bone fracture. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Denosumab biosimilar: GlycoNex

GlycoNex, a Taiwanese biotech company, is developing a denosumab biosimilar called SPD8 for the treatment of osteoporosis. Denosumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits receptor activator of nuclear factor kappa-B ligand (RANKL), a key regulator of osteoclast formation, function and survival. By blocking RANKL, denosumab reduces bone resorption and increases bone mineral density. GlycoNex recently reported positive results from a Phase I clinical trial of SPD8, which met its primary endpoint of pharmacokinetic equivalence to the reference product. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis Companies

mAbxience, Alvotech, Transcenta Holding, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals, GlycoNex, Cellatoz Therapeutics, Enzo Biochem, Surrozen and others.

Osteoporosis Companies- mAbxience, Alvotech, Transcenta Holding, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals, GlycoNex, Cellatoz Therapeutics, Enzo Biochem, Surrozen and others.

Osteoporosis Therapies- Prolia, Romosozumab, Zoledronic Acid, Teriparatide, MK-5442, Alendronate Sodium, Teriparatide (PF708), AK156, AAE581, Bazedoxifene Acetate (TSE-424), and others.

Osteoporosis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Osteoporosis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryOsteoporosis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentOsteoporosis– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)AVT03: AlvotechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)TST002: Transcenta HoldingDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Denosumab biosimilar: GlycoNexDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsOsteoporosis Key CompaniesOsteoporosis Key ProductsOsteoporosis- Unmet NeedsOsteoporosis- Market Drivers and BarriersOsteoporosis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionOsteoporosis Analyst ViewsOsteoporosis Key CompaniesAppendix

