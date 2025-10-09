Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Drugs Insights Report 2025: Emerging Therapies, Clinical Developments, And Drug Insights By Delveinsight

DelveInsight's “Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Landscape. It covers the Ulcerative Colitis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Ulcerative Colitis therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The Ulcerative Colitis pipeline depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Ulcerative Colitis treatment.

On 09 October 2025, Eli Lilly and Company conducted a Phase 3, Open-Label Study to Investigate the Efficacy, Pharmacokinetics, and Safety of Mirikizumab in Participants 2 Years to Less Than 18 Years of Age With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis.

On 07 October 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced a study is to evaluate the efficacy of tulisokibart in participants with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. Study 1's primary hypotheses are that at least 1 tulisokibart dose level is superior to Placebo in the proportion of participants achieving clinical remission according to the Modified Mayo Score at Week 12, and that at least 1 tulisokibart dose level is superior to Placebo in the proportion of participants achieving clinical remission according to the Modified Mayo Score at week 52. Study 2's primary hypothesis is that at least 1 tulisokibart dose level is superior to Placebo in the proportion of participants achieving clinical remission according to the Modified Mayo Score at Week 12.

On 07 October 2025, AbbVie conducted a study is to assess how safe and effective lutikizumab is in adult participants with moderate to severe UC and how lutikizumab compares to adalimumab in the treatment of UC. Adverse events and changes in disease activity will be assessed.

On 07 October 2025, Genentech Inc. announced a study consists of up to 5-week screening period, a 12-week induction phase, a 40-week active treatment extension, and a safety follow-up period following the last dose of study treatment. The induction phase will be placebo-controlled and after its completion, all participants will receive treatment with active study drug, regardless of the treatment response.

DelveInsight's Ulcerative Colitis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Ulcerative Colitis treatment.

The Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Ulcerative Colitis.

The Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Ulcerative Colitis.

Ulcerative Colitis Overview

Ulcerative colitis is an idiopathic inflammatory condition of the colon that results in diffuse friability and superficial erosions on the colonic wall associated with bleeding. It is the most common form of inflammatory bowel disease worldwide. It characteristically involves inflammation restricted to the mucosa and submucosa of the colon. Typically, the disease starts in the rectum and extends proximally in a continuous manner. In the United States, the disease accounts for a quarter-million provider visits annually, and medical costs directly related to the disease are estimated to exceed four billion dollars annually. The specific cause of inflammatory bowel disease is not known.

Ulcerative Colitis Emerging Drugs Profile

Obefazimod: Abivax

Obefazimod is an oral small-molecule drug candidate in clinical development for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory activity in preclinical studies and in both Phase IIa and Phase IIb clinical trials. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

ABBV-668: AbbVie

ABBV-668 is under development for the treatment of crohn's disease, unspecified immunological disorders and ulcerative colitis. The drug candidate acts by targeting receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1). It is administered through oral route. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

TEV-48574: Teva Pharmaceutical

Anti-TL1A (TEV-'574) is a potentially best-in-class human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-like ligand 1A (TL1A), also known as TNF superfamily member 15. TL1A signaling is believed to amplify inflammation and drives fibrosis associated with asthma and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); thus, targeting TL1A with TEV-'574 may mitigate the over-active immune response in these conditions. Anti-TL1A (TEV-'574) is currently in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UD) and Crohn's disease (CD), two types of inflammatory bowel disease. The safety and efficacy of anti-TL1A (TEV-'574) have not been reviewed by any regulatory authority. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

SOR102: Sorriso Pharmaceuticals

SOR102 combines anti-TNF and anti-IL-23 vorabodies into a single dual-acting molecule a trypsin cleavable linker releases the monomers to independently engage their targets throughout intestinal tissue. SOR102 provides combination therapy locally within inflamed tissue with minimal risk of systemic immunosuppression. Overall benefits of dual targeting approach increased efficacy through blockade of different inflammatory mechanisms of IBD. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

The Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Ulcerative Colitis Treatment.

Ulcerative Colitis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Ulcerative Colitis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Ulcerative Colitis market

Ulcerative Colitis Companies

Oppilan Pharma, Genentech, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sorriso Pharmaceuticals, Reistone Biopharma, Celgene, AnaptysBio, Rise Therapeutics, Merck, AltruBio, AbbVie, Immunic AG, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Lmito Therapeutics, Morphic Therapeutic, Oncostellae, Palatin Technologies, and others.

Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Ulcerative Colitis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Scope of the Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Ulcerative Colitis Companies- Oppilan Pharma, Genentech, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sorriso Pharmaceuticals, Reistone Biopharma, Celgene, AnaptysBio, Rise Therapeutics, Merck, AltruBio, AbbVie, Immunic AG, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Lmito Therapeutics, Morphic Therapeutic, Oncostellae, Palatin Technologies, and others.

Ulcerative Colitis therapies- VE202, Vancomycin Oral Capsule, PL8177, Mirikizumab, Etrasimod, Efavaleukin alfa, ABBV-668, and others.

Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryUlcerative Colitis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentUlcerative Colitis– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentUlcerative Colitis Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Preregistration)Mirikizumab: Eli Lilly and CompanyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Late Stage Products (Phase III)Obefazimod: AbivaxDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)ABBV-668: AbbVieDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)SOR102: Sorriso PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsUlcerative Colitis Key CompaniesUlcerative Colitis Key ProductsUlcerative Colitis- Unmet NeedsUlcerative Colitis- Market Drivers and BarriersUlcerative Colitis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionUlcerative Colitis Analyst ViewsUlcerative Colitis Key CompaniesAppendix

