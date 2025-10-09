Patient Monitoring Devices Market Projected To Grow At 11% CAGR: Advanced AI Integration And Recent FDA Clearances Drive Growth Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



The patient monitoring devices market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing preference for remote healthcare solutions. The market is expanding with significant innovations from key players, including Medtronic plc, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Hillrom, and Mindray Medical International, among others.

DelveInsight's "Patient Monitoring Devices - Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2032 " report provides in-depth analysis of patient monitoring devices market dynamics, epidemiology trends, and emerging technologies that will shape the future of patient monitoring. The global patient monitoring devices market, valued at approximately USD 51 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032, reaching ~USD 110 billion by 2032 . This growth trajectory reflects the escalating demand for technologies that enable continuous assessment of vital parameters across diverse healthcare environments.

North America currently dominates the patient monitoring devices market, driven by high chronic disease prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies. The region's leadership is further strengthened by government initiatives supporting remote patient monitoring programs and telemedicine services, which were particularly accelerated by healthcare adaptations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, propelled by increasing healthcare expenditure and rising disease burden.

The epidemiological landscape underscores the urgent need for advanced monitoring solutions. Currently, nearly 600 million adults worldwide are living with diabetes – approximately one in nine individuals – with projections indicating this number will surge to over 850 million by 2050. Similarly, cardiovascular diseases remain the leading global cause of mortality, affecting more than 620 million people and causing approximately 21 million deaths annually. These statistics highlight the critical role of continuous monitoring in disease management and early intervention strategies.

Within the market segments, cardiac monitoring devices hold a significant share, primarily due to the high global burden of cardiovascular disorders. Blood glucose monitoring systems are also witnessing substantial growth, currently representing approximately 24% of the market share, as diabetes management increasingly relies on real-time data to optimize treatment outcomes.

Recent developments in the market showcase the industry's innovation trajectory. In November 2024, BioIntelliSense received FDA approval for its BioButton Multi-Patient wearable and BioDashboard system, designed to enhance hospital-based virtual care programs and extend patient monitoring capabilities into home environments. Earlier in October 2024, the company also secured FDA clearance for its rechargeable BioButton Multi-Patient wearable, expanding its continuous patient monitoring portfolio with reusable solutions for automating vital sign collection across various healthcare settings. Additionally, Sibel Health announced in March 2025 the closing of $30 million in new equity funding to advance its remote monitoring technologies.

The integration of artificial intelligence , Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), and advanced biosensors is rapidly transforming patient monitoring capabilities. Smart monitoring devices with wireless connectivity enable seamless data transmission and analysis, which facilitates early detection of deterioration conditions and supports timely intervention. The shift toward value-based healthcare models is further accelerating the adoption of remote patient monitoring technologies that reduce hospital readmissions and improve patient outcomes while decreasing overall healthcare costs.

Looking ahead, the patient monitoring devices market faces both opportunities and challenges. While technological advancements continue to enhance monitoring capabilities, issues related to data security, interoperability, and the high cost of premium devices remain significant barriers to universal adoption. Nevertheless, the market's trajectory signals a transformative period in healthcare delivery, wherein continuous monitoring becomes increasingly integral to chronic disease management, preventive care, and personalized medicine approaches.

