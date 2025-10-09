Next-Gen Inflatable Shelters Move Toward Market As Michelin And ALUULA Complete R&D Phase

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Victoria, British Columbia and Trappes, France--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) ("" or the "") and Michelin Inflatable Solutions (MIS) announced today the successful completion of the research and development phase of their collaboration, with the first commercial product set for potential release by MIS in late 2025.

Just over a year after launching a groundbreaking R&D collaboration (which was announced March 18th, 2024) ALUULA and Michelin have successfully concluded their joint research project focused on leveraging ALUULA's ultra-light, high performance, and fully recyclable composite materials in a new generation of inflatable devices designed and manufactured by MIS. With this milestone, the two companies now move into commercialization, bringing this sustainable innovation one step closer to market readiness.

Breakthrough design: stronger, fully recyclable

At the heart of this partnership lies a shared ambition: to revolutionize the construction of strong, and sustainable shelters. The project has resulted in an innovative design by Michelin Research & Technology (MRT), constructed using ALUULA's high-performance ultra-lightweight material composites. Dedicated to high-demanding applications such as Aeronautics & Space or Defense, this innovation results in structures that can reach unmatched performance compared with other inflatable technologies.

Market launch: first product by the end of 2025

MIS plans to release the first commercial product from the project by the end of 2025, and scale-up and full commercialization are anticipated in 2026.

"This is an exciting moment for us," said Anne-Frédérique SALIT, CEO of Michelin Inflatable Solutions. "By combining our advanced material assembly expertise with ALUULA's truly innovative material technology, we've created something that redefines the standard for high-performance structures. It's smart, it's sustainable, and it's exactly what the future demands."

Stronger together: innovation through collaboration

"This collaboration marks an exciting step forward," said Christophe Penot, Director of Michelin Recherche et Technique, Fribourg. "Working with innovative start-ups like ALUULA opens new avenues for breakthrough thinking. The agile and inventive nature of our R&D center has been instrumental in helping bring ALUULA's advanced materials to market quickly. By combining our engineering expertise with their pioneering composite technology, we're delivering high-performance, sustainable materials that meet the demands of the future-today."

"We're proud to see our ultra-light and durable composite materials heading toward commercialization in such a meaningful application," said Sage Berryman, CEO and President at ALUULA. "Michelin's visionary approach proves that high performance and sustainability can-and must-go hand in hand. This collaboration shows how powerful innovation can be when values align."

Performance meets planet: a new class of materials

ALUULA's composite materials are eight times stronger than steel for an equivalent weight. They are recycle-ready, made with a patented, adhesive-free manufacturing process that offers exceptional strength-to-weight ratios while being waterproof, UV-resistant, and designed for recyclability. These composite materials leverage durability and sustainability, marking a significant step forward for eco-conscious structural design.

Shaping the future of high-tech materials such as ALUULA's can be leveraged with Michelin Research & Technology's distinctive strengths in cross-functional collaboration, accelerated prototyping, and deep expertise in next-generation composite materials.

Michelin Inflatable Solutions focuses on bringing the right balance of performance to match customer needs by developing specific processes to assemble unexpected functional flexible materials. MIS is able to move efficiently from development to deployment by drawing on the industrial strength of Michelin.

This collaboration helps accelerate innovation and brings advanced inflatable materials.

Continued focus: scaling sustainability through partnerships

Both companies reaffirm their commitment to scaling the impact of next-generation materials. ALUULA will continue to expand the reach of its high-performance materials through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, such as Michelin, accelerating the path to circular product design.

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear. Proudly manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

About Michelin

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and employs 129,800 people ( ).

Contact Information

ALUULA Composites

For ALUULA investor inquiries , please contact:

1-888-724-2470, ext. 4

...

For ALUULA media relations , please contact: ...

Michelin media relations: Hervé Erschler / +33670478504

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the next step of commercializing a new generation of inflatable devices designed and manufactured by MIS; MIS plans to release the first commercial product from the project by the end of 2025, and scale-up and full commercialization, which MIS anticipates will be in in 2026; and the objective of revolutionizing the construction of strong, and sustainable shelters. These statements are based on assumptions subject to significant risks and uncertainties including the inherent risks of developing and commercializing new products for existing industries, the timing for commercializing these new products, the acceptance of the market for new products by potential purchasers, competition from existing and new entrants to this industry and the potential resistance of the current industry to change. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, many of them are out of the Company's control and it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: ALUULA Composites Inc.