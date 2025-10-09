Green Rise Addresses Mailing Delays Resulting From Canada Post Strike
Who?
|Registered Shareholders
|Beneficial Shareholders
|Shares held in your name
|Shares held with a broker, bank, or other intermediary
| How to Obtain a
Control Number
| Call TSX Trust at 1-866-600-5869
Email: ...
Submit online request:
|Contact your intermediary who votes or has Broadridge vote on your behalf
| How to Vote
Online
|
(requires 12-digit control number)
|
(requires control number)
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
George Hatzoglou
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 1-416-551-5015
E-mail:...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Green Rise Foods Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
