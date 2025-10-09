Green Rise Addresses Mailing Delays Resulting From Canada Post Strike

The Company has delivered the completed Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") to the appropriate parties for mailing to registered and unregistered beneficial shareholders to whom the Company may directly send such materials, but due to the postal strike, the Meeting Materials may not be post-marked and delivered to shareholders as usually would occur. The Company is actively monitoring the situation with a view to allowing shareholders sufficient time to respond, and further details will be provided as developments occur.

The Notice of Meeting and Information Circular have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at and are also available on our website at .

The Company will provide copies of the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular by email to each entitled shareholder who requests them while the strike is ongoing, at no charge. Shareholders can request copies of such documents by sending an email to ... .

If you do not receive your voting materials by mail, please take steps to obtain your control number and vote online. Instructions are provided below: