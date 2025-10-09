Cooks' Wages Jump About 28% While Chef Employment Nearly Doubles Since 2020, Oysterlink Finds
|Job Title
| 2020
Avg. Salary
| 2024
Avg. Salary
| Wage
Growth
| Employment
2020
| Employment
2024
|Employment Growth
|Cook
|$29,530
|$37,730
|+27.8%
|1,109,650
|1,452,130
|+30.9%
|Chef
|$58,740
|$64,720
|+10.2%
|101,490
|182,320
|+79.6%
How Cooks & Chefs Compare to Other Hospitality Roles
While bartenders saw the highest wage growth at nearly 38% , and waiters followed closely with 39.6% , few roles experienced the same combination of wage gains and massive employment growth as cooks and chefs. By contrast, cashiers' wages rose only 23.8% , while employment declined 5.3% .
This makes the culinary field one of the most resilient and rapidly expanding segments of the hospitality industry – providing both higher pay and more job opportunities compared to other frontline roles.
About OysterLink
OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals with over 400,000 monthly visitors. OysterLink connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including the top-paying part-time bartender jobs in Miami and part-time baker jobs in Miami .
The platform also offers trend reports, expert insights, and interviews with leaders in hospitality. To explore more data-driven insights or post a job that works for today's talent, visit .
