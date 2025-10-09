403
Trump: I Don't Have View On Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump stated Thursday that he had no view on the two-state solution to end the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis and that he would go with what they would agree to on this regard.
"I don't have a view I'm going to go with what they agree to," President Trump responded to a question on the two-state solution from a reporter following his cabinet meeting.
The US leader ensured Palestinians in the Gaza Strip that "they know exactly what we're doing. We're going to create something where people can live. You can't live right now in Gaza. You know, the place is a -- it's a horrible situation. Nobody's ever seen anything like it. So yeah, we're going to create better conditions for people".
He affirmed that that "Gaza is going to be slowly redone".
President Trump boasted the breakthrough in the negotiations to end the war in Gaza on Wednesday.
"Last night we reached a momentous breakthrough in the Middle East, something that people said was never going to be done. We ended the war in Gaza, and really on a much bigger basis, created peace," he said.
"And I think it's going to be a lasting peace, hopefully an everlasting peace."
President Trump announced that he considers traveling to Egypt to attend Gaza deal signing ceremony.
"We're going to go to Egypt, where we'll have a signing, an additional signing. We've already had a signing representing me, but we're going to have an official signing."
President Trump thanked all the countries that helped reach this achievement.
"So I want to express my tremendous gratitude to the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for helping us reach this incredible day and for being there, they were there with us all the way, and of course, as you know, Saudi Arabia and Jordan and so many," he said.
On Iran, the US leader said "Iran is different, but Iran wants to work on peace now. They've informed us. And they've acknowledged that they're totally in favor of this deal. They think it's a great thing. So we appreciate that."
He added that the US would work for reaching a deal with Iran on its nuclear program.
"We'll work with Iran. As you know, we have major sanctions on Iran and lots of other things. We would like to see them be able to rebuild their country too, but they can't have a nuclear weapon," he said. (end)
