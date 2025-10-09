Antigua Barbuda Welcomes Ceasefire Between Israel And Hamas

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

ST JOHN'S, Antigua – The below is a statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda on the ceasefire by Israel and Hamas.

“ Antigua and Barbuda welcomes the ceasefire announcement between Israel and Hamas, secured through the unstinting efforts of the United States, supported by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

We join the positions expressed by the UN Secretary-General, France, China, and Saudi Arabia in calling for an immediate, sustainable halt to hostilities and unfettered humanitarian access.

This ceasefire is a hard-won pause that must lead to full humanitarian relief, restoration of essential services, the release of all hostages and detainees, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian territory, including Gaza. This is the necessary basis for restoring durable security and stability.

We call on all sides to use this fragile opening to establish a credible political path toward a just and comprehensive peace, based on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state living side-by-side with Israel in peace and security.

“ Antigua and Barbuda will work to support these steps, consistent with international humanitarian law. ”

