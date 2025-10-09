China Tightens Rules To Block Pakistan Rare Earths Exports To US

MENAFN - Asia Times) China has announced new measures restricting the export of its rare-earth extraction technologies after learning that Pakistan uses Chinese equipment to produce niche metals for the United States.

The new rules, issued by the Chinese Commerce Ministry, cover rare‐earth production, processing and separation equipment, as well as related raw and auxiliary materials. Overseas rare earths producers need to apply for export licenses from the Chinese government to obtain China's extraction technologies and separation equipment.

The Commerce Ministry and China Customs also released four related documents extending export controls across strategic materials on the same day. The documents said China will:



add synthetic diamond powders, single crystals, diamond wire saws and related equipment to the export control list;

establish licensing systems for rare-earth separation and extraction technologies and equipment;

ban exports of specific middle and heavy rare-earth metals, alloys, oxides and compounds; restrict exports of lithium-battery components and artificial graphite materials.

Exporters must identify dual-use items and provide detailed technical parameters if products approach control thresholds, according to the documents. The unified measures will take effect on November 8, just two days before the November 10 expiration date of the current trade truce between the US and China.

Beijing's latest move follows a memorandum of understanding signed on September 8 between the Pakistani government and US Strategic Metals to produce critical minerals in Pakistan. It also precedes a potential meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump during the APEC summit in South Korea later this month.

'Iron brotherhood'

China holds a leading position in the global market for critical minerals, particularly rare earths, lithium, cobalt and nickel. It controls more than 60% of global rare earth production, approximately 70% of lithium refining, nearly 70% of cobalt processing and over 90% of battery-grade graphite output. This dominance stems from years of state investment, technological advancements and pursuit of a national strategy centered on resource security and industrial development.

This position gave Beijing significant strategic leverage as it moved to align trade and resource policies with national priorities. However, this advantage was undermined by Pakistan's recent decision to sell rare earths to the US.