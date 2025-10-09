Robert F. Kennedy Jr Claims Tylenol May DOUBLE Autism Risk In Circumcised Children
“There's two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism,” Kennedy said.“It's highly likely because they're given Tylenol."
"So, you know, none of this... is positive, but all of it is stuff that we should be paying attention to.”Trump supports investigation into potential causes
During the hour-long cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump responded to Kennedy's comments, emphasizing the importance of investigating all possible contributors to autism .
“The US should pay attention to all potential causes of autism,” Trump said, echoing the administration's ongoing concern over rising autism rates in the country.Administration claims on Acetaminophen
These remarks follow a press briefing last month, when the administration suggested a link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism. Trump stated at the time:“Taking Tylenol is not good. I'll say it. It's not good. Women should avoid acetaminophen during the entire pregnancy. It is very dangerous to the woman's health.”
Trump added that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would begin notifying doctors that acetaminophen“can be associated” with an increased risk of autism, though no medical evidence was provided to support the claim.Also Read | Ivanka Trump credits father for Gaza peace deal: 'Won't fully celebrate until...'
