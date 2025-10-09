Ascot Provides Update On Listing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSX: AOT; OTCQB: AOTVF) (“” or the“”) announces that effective October 14, 2025, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the NEX Board (“”) of the TSX Venture Exchange (“”) under the symbol

The Company's common shares will delist from trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“ TSX ”) effective at the close of market on October 10, 2025.

The Company remains in good standing under the applicable corporate law and is a reporting issuer not in default under the applicable securities laws.

About Ascot

Ascot is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX under the ticker AOT and on the OTCQB under the ticker AOTVF. Ascot is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine which is located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at or visit the Company's web site at

