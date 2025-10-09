Terra Innovatum Announces Closing Of Business Combination With GSR III Acquisition Corp. And Commencement Of Trading On Nasdaq



Terra Innovatum begins trading on Nasdaq under the symbol“NKLR” tomorrow, October 10, 2025

First publicly traded nuclear developer that uses LEU and off-the-shelf components to deliver a low-cost, zero-carbon, and reliable micro-modular reactor solution

Transaction proceeds of $130 million expected to fully fund first-of-a-kind SOLOTM micro-modular reactor deployment and accelerate scale-up Terra Innovatum set to ring Opening Bell on October 17, 2025

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (" Terra Innovatum " or the“ Company ”), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, today announced the successful closing of its business combination (the " Business Combination ") with GSR III Acquisition Corp. (" GSRT ") (Nasdaq: GSRT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, following shareholder approval at GSRT's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on October 7, 2025.

The combined company will operate under the name Terra Innovatum Global N.V. and its ordinary shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol " NKLR " as of tomorrow, October 10, 2025. The Company will be led by its existing management team.

Alessandro Petruzzi, CEO of Terra Innovatum, said,“Closing this transaction and debuting on Nasdaq marks a defining moment for our company and for the future of clean energy. The confidence our shareholders have shown – and the conviction GSRT demonstrated in our strategy – has been instrumental in getting us here, and we're grateful for their partnership and belief in what we're building.”

He continued,“With SOLOTM, we're advancing a reactor that is practical to manufacture, safe to deploy, and ready for real-world applications on a commercial timeline. By using proliferation-resistant LEU fuel and proven components, we're removing the barriers that have slowed nuclear innovation from leaving the lab and entering commercial scale. Our team is focused on licensing and deployment execution, and we're entering the public markets with a clear path to commercialization, a scalable model, and a mission that aligns long-term value with global impact.”

Gus Garcia, Co-CEO and Director of GSRT, commented:“Completing our business combination with Terra Innovatum represents an exciting achievement for both teams. Terra Innovatum is pioneering a new chapter in clean energy with technology that is simple, safe, and extremely versatile in its commercial applications. We're proud to support their vision as they move forward as a public company, and we believe they are exceptionally well positioned to lead the next wave of nuclear innovation and long-term value creation.”

Lewis Silberman, Co-CEO and Director of GSRT, also commented:“The successful closing of our business combination with Terra Innovatum marks the culmination of a shared commitment to advancing sustainable energy innovation. Terra Innovatum's disciplined execution, technical expertise, and clear path toward commercialization set it apart in the clean energy landscape. It has been a privilege to work alongside their team through this transformative process and to help bring their mission forward. Now it's time to GO NKLR!”

Terra Innovatum will ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq's MarketSite on October 17, 2025, which can be viewed live here: .

GSR III Acquisition Corp. was a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. GSRT was led by a highly experienced sponsor team with a strong track record in SPAC transactions, having previously sponsored two SPACs and advised on over 20 successful SPAC completions. The company's management team includes Co-Chief Executive Officers Mr. Gus Garcia and Mr. Lewis Silberman, President and Chief Financial Officer Mr. Anantha Ramamurti, and Chief Business Development Officer Mr. Yuya Orime.

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor (SMRTM) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLOTM are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLOTM will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLOTM addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLOTM enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLOTM supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLOTM will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLOTM can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLOTM can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

