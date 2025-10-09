403
Dubai Holding Opens Global Call For Bold Innovators To Join The Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai Holding's flagship scale-up programme empowers future-focused entrepreneurs to accelerate circular economy solutions for a resilient future.
-
Participants will compete for an AED 850,000 prize pool and pilot funding within Dubai Holding's global ecosystem.
Dedicated mentorship, expert training and investor access provided in partnership with TECOM Group's start-up and entrepreneurship incubator, in5.
-
Winner secures proof of concept funded by Dubai Holding and an AED 500,000 prize, with the second and third place scale-ups receiving AED 250,000 and AED 100,000, respectively.
Up to 20 dedicated mentorship hours per scale-up from industry experts.
One-year access to in5 incubation benefits worth AED 90,000 for the top five scale-ups.
15+ masterclasses and workshops on business development, market entry, finance, technical guidance and legal compliance.
Access to 250+ discounted technology apps and platforms.
Collaboration potential across Dubai Holding's extensive ecosystem, including Real Estate, Hospitality, Asset Management, Entertainment and Community Management.
-
The winning solution from the programme's first edition, Upcycling Plastic into Homes by Frank Cato Lahti of Othalo (Norway), transforms plastic waste into affordable building materials. As the winner, Othalo is running a pilot project with Dubai Holding, building a pioneering multipurpose education hub made entirely from recycled plastic at The Green Planet Dubai.
Runner-up Rana Hajirasouli of The Surpluss (UAE), with her solution Transforming Excess into Equal Access, is now a Dubai Holding partner. Her platform enables companies to trade excess materials and resources, reducing waste and optimising efficiency.
Finalist Fedor Smirnov of Midori Network (UAE) is set to integrate his Urban Recycling Labs solution within Dubai Holding. Midori tackles plastic pollution through a distributed recycling network that converts waste into construction materials.
