Zacatecas Silver Announces Grant Of Stock Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zacatecas Silver Corp. (TSXV: ZAC; OTC: ZCTSF; Frankfurt: 7TV) (“Zacatecas” or the“Company”) announces it has granted 5,000,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants in accordance with the terms of its rolling stock option plan. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

The Company also confirms the terms of the non-transferable finders share purchase warrants issued under its private placement financing as disclosed on September 29, 2025. Each finders share purchase warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.

