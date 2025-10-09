Zacatecas Silver Announces Grant Of Stock Options
The Company also confirms the terms of the non-transferable finders share purchase warrants issued under its private placement financing as disclosed on September 29, 2025. Each finders share purchase warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.
On behalf of the Company
Eric Vanderleeuw
Chief Executive Officer
Zacatecas Silver Corp.
(519) 729 2440
Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zacatecas Silver cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zacatecas Silver's limited operating history, its proposed exploration and development activities on is Zacatecas Properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zacatecas Silver does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
