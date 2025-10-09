Levin Papantonio Attorneys To Lead Key Sessions At MTMP Fall Conference, Highlighting Referral Opportunities In High-Profile Litigations
|Session
| Time &
Location
|LP Speakers / Role
| Opening Session: Litigate
Smarter: AI Tools & Tactics
Every Lawyer Should Know
|Oct. 21
|Mike Papantonio of Levin Papantonio will deliver practical strategies to enhance efficiency and strengthen outcomes with AI.
| Depo-Provera & UPF Case
Update
|Oct. 21, 1:45 PM - Grand Ballroom 1
|Chris Paulos and Chelsie Green of Levin Papantonio will discuss litigation posture and scientific developments in Depo-Provera and ultra-processed food cases.
| Depo-Provera Litigation
Update
|Oct. 22, 11:30 AM
|Virginia Buchanan, of Levin Papantonio, will address preemption, procedural posture, and compliance with MDL protocols.
| Holding Roblox Accountable
for Enabling Child Sexual
Predation
|Oct. 22, 2:20 PM
|Moderated by Emmie Paulos of Levin Papantonio, this session will feature attorneys litigating more than 25 cases nationwide against Roblox.
|Talc Litigation Update
|Oct. 22, 3:15 PM
|Chris Tisi and Cameron Stephenson of Levin Papantonio will review talc litigation status across MDL and state courts.
| NEC Infant Formula Case
Update
|Oct. 22, 5:00 PM
|Sara Papantonio and Andy Childers of Levin Papantonio will explore a Diggs trial debrief, bellwether strategy, census protocol, and state court updates.
Strength in Collaboration
“Without question, MTMP draws attorneys from across the country who want to learn what's happening in these important mass tort litigations," said attorney Mike Papantonio , a senior partner at Levin Papantonio who co-founded MTMP 25 years ago.“But the conference is so much more than that. The real value in attending comes from building relationships across the plaintiff bar.
“Our firm believes the most powerful results come when firms pool together experience, expertise, and resources," Papantonio continued. "The litigations that will be discussed at MTMP-whether talc, NEC infant formula, Depo-Provera, Roblox, or any of a dozen other projects-are already moving. Now is the time for firms to partner, not sit on the sidelines.”
Papantonio will be opening the mass torts track at MTMP with a highly anticipated session on artificial intelligence (AI) strategies for firms that operate in the mass torts space.
How and Where Firms Can Connect With Levin Papantonio at MTMP
Levin Papantonio encourages law firms interested in referral or co-counsel opportunities in Depo-Provera, Roblox, NEC Infant Formula, Talc, Hernia Mesh, and other major litigations to:
- Attend LP-led sessions during MTMP Meet with LP attorneys at Booths 41 and 42 Contact Lizzy Mabry at ... to schedule a one-on-one meeting about partnering with Levin Papantonio during the conference
For a complete agenda and details on the wide range of mass tort projects that will be discussed at MTMP, visit .
Event & Registration Details
- Dates : Tuesday-Thursday, October 21-23, 2025 Location : Bellagio Resort and Casino , Las Vegas, Nevada Participants : 2,000+ plaintiff attorneys, paralegals, and other legal industry professionals from all 50 states Registration includes CLE credits, daily breakfast & lunch, cocktail receptions, Opening Night Gala dinner, and full conference materials
About Levin Papantonio
Levin Papantonio is one of the nation's most recognized plaintiff law firms, with landmark verdicts and settlements in opioids, environmental contamination, defective medical devices, dangerous pharmaceuticals, and more. As the founder and host of MTMP, LP continues to expand opportunities for collaboration, empowering firms nationwide through education, networking, and referral partnerships.
About MTMP
Mass Torts Made Perfect (MTMP) is the leading event for plaintiff attorneys and legal professionals, offering a platform to connect, network, and learn about the most impactful mass tort and class action lawsuits. Held bi-annually in Las Vegas, MTMP attracts over 2,100 participants from more than 700 law firms, making it the largest gathering of plaintiff attorneys in the world.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Sara G. Stephens Director of Content and Communications Levin Papantonio 281-744-6560 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment