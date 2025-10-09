Levin Papantonio Attorneys To Lead Key Sessions At MTMP Fall Conference, Highlighting Referral Opportunities In High-Profile Litigations

Levin Papantonio attorney Sara Papantonio speaks to an audience of mass torts attorneys at the MTMP Spring 2025 conference. She will be updating attorneys on the NEC Preterm Infant Formula MDL at MTMP Fall 2025 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, October 21-23.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 21-23, 2025 , plaintiff attorneys from across the country will gather in Las Vegas for the Fall Mass Torts Made Perfect (MTMP) Seminar , hosted by Levin Papantonio (LP). The live event will bring together more than 2,000 attendees at the Bellagio Resort & Casino to explore litigation strategies, strengthen professional networks, and develop referral partnerships in some of the most impactful cases currently shaping today's legal landscape.

A Hub for Referral-Ready Litigations

Levin Papantonio will spotlight several active, high-stakes projects at the conference, each of which presents substantial opportunities for referral and co-counseling partnerships. Most of these cases are already advancing in multidistrict litigation (MDL) and state court venues, with Levin Papantonio attorneys in leadership roles shaping strategy and outcomes.

Depo-Provera/Meningioma Litigation

Depo-Provera, a widely used injectable contraceptive, has been linked to an increased risk of meningioma brain tumors. More than 1,200 cases are pending in MDL 3140 IN RE: Depo-Provera (Depot Medroxyprogesterone Acetate) Products Liability Litigation in the Northern District of Florida. Issues range from preemption challenges to expert causation testimony.

Levin Papantonio attorney Virginia Buchanan was appointed Co-Chair of the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee and serves on the Trial Subcommittee, and LP attorney Chris Paulos was appointed Plaintiffs' Liaison Counsel. Their engagement in the litigation ensures driven advocacy for plaintiffs nationwide.

Roblox Child Grooming Litigation

In September, a petition was filed to centralize claims against Roblox Corporation in an MDL. To date, dozens of cases have been filed against Roblox, alleging that the platform's lax safety measures enable predators to groom, manipulate, and exploit children.

Features like anonymous accounts, in-game“friend” systems, and virtual currency (Robux) have been linked to online predation and offline harm. Plaintiffs assert claims arising out of negligence, product liability, and the enabling predatory conduct.

With mounting cases in both federal and state courts, this litigation calls for firms ready to tackle tech-driven discovery, digital forensics, and consumer protection claims. Levin Papantonio attorney Emmie Paulos will moderate the MTMP session on Roblox litigation.

Talc/Ovarian Cancer Litigation

Women nationwide allege that long-term use of talcum powder products in the genital area contributed to ovarian cancer and that manufacturers failed to warn consumers despite decades of evidence. Internal company documents, epidemiological studies, and meta-analyses back the plaintiffs' claims.

Currently, more than 67,000 actions are pending in IN RE: Johnson & Johnson Talcum Powder Products Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation (MDL -2738).

Prior jury verdicts and settlement momentum underscore the viability of these cases. Levin Papantonio attorney Chris Tisi was appointed to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in the national talc MDL, giving the firm a central role in steering discovery, science, and trial strategy.

Preterm Infant Formula Litigation

Premature infants fed cow's-milk–based formulas like Enfamil and Similac face a heightened risk of developing necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a devastating gastrointestinal disease. Plaintiffs allege that manufacturers failed to study or warn about this risk before promoting the products to NICUs and parents.

As of October 1, 2025, the JPML reports 761 actions pending in MDL -3026 IN RE: Abbott Laboratories, et al., Preterm Infant Nutrition Products Liability Litigation.

Key strategic questions involve causation science, census protocols, and state court coordination. Levin Papantonio attorney Sara Papantonio and Andy Childers , Of Counsel, Levin Papantonio, will present an important update on these issues at MTMP. Childers was appointed Co-Lead Counsel in the MDL and is helping guide it toward resolution while developing trial themes and strategy.

Hernia Mesh Litigation

Hernia mesh litigation previously has focused on manufacturers such as Bard/Davol, Covidien, Ethicon, and Atrium for defective mesh products that have caused chronic pain, infections, bowel obstruction, organ perforation, and multiple revision surgeries. Bard/Davol, Ethicon, and Atrium have settled, and so the firm now focuses on Covidien, which chiefly utilized the one mesh type that's more dangerous than polypropylene: polyester.

The Covidien hernia mesh MDL (3029, IN RE: Covidien Hernia Mesh Products Liability Litigation (No. II)) has more than 2,100 actions pending, with the first bellwether trial slated for February 2026.

This litigation is bolstered by expert biomechanical evidence and extensive product-specific data, creating fertile ground for firms ready to dig into science and trial prep. Levin Papantonio attorney Tim O'Brien serves as Co-Lead Counsel in the Covidien Hernia Mesh MDL, positioning the firm at the forefront of this litigation.

