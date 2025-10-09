Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Completion Of Three-For-Two Stock Split


2025-10-09 05:16:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNT) today announced the completion of its three-for-two stock split of its class A exchangeable limited voting shares (the“class A shares”). The stock split was implemented by way of subdivision of the class A shares. Each shareholder received one-half of a class A share for each class A share held (i.e. one additional class A share for every two shares held). Fractional shares will be paid in cash based on the closing price of the class A shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on the record date, October 3, 2025. The class A shares will trade on a post-split basis as of market open on Friday, October 10, 2025.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions
Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNT) is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Wealth Solutions is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BN). For more information, please visit our website at brookfield or contact:

Media
Kerrie McHugh: E ... | M +1 212 618 3469

Investor Relations
Rachel Schneider: E ... | M +1 416 369 3358


MENAFN09102025004107003653ID1110175895

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search