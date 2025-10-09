Bird Construction Inc. Announces Release Date And Conference Call For 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results
Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Gingrich, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.
Participants are invited to register for expedited access to the conference call: Registration Link
- Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.
The live webcast will be held at:
The accompanying presentation of the 2025 third quarter financial results call and all related financial documents will be available after market close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at .
For further information contact:
T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or
W.R. Gingrich, CFO
Bird Construction Inc.
5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400
Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6
Phone: (905) 602-4122
ABOUT BIRD CONSTRUCTION
Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders.
