Bird Construction Inc. Announces Release Date And Conference Call For 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that it will release its 2025 third quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. A conference call and live webcast to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Gingrich, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

Participants are invited to register for expedited access to the conference call: Registration Link

Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.



The live webcast will be held at:

The accompanying presentation of the 2025 third quarter financial results call and all related financial documents will be available after market close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at .

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

...

ABOUT BIRD CONSTRUCTION

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders.